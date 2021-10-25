Covid-19 vaccine is required for caregivers and visitors to SC hospitals

State Department of Health says that municipalities have full autonomy to establish complementary measures to decrees and other state regulations

Hospitals on the North Coast of Santa Catarina have started to require complete vaccination against Covid-19 for caregivers and visitors to patients. The new protocol began to be used to ensure more safety for patients and health professionals working in hospital units.

Since last Monday (18) the measure has been in effect at the Ruth Cardoso Municipal Hospital, in Balneário Camboriú. The companions need to have a complete vaccination, that is, a single dose (in the case of the Janssen vaccine), or with two doses, in the case of the other vaccines against Covid-19.

Only 15 days after the application of the second dose is it allowed to be monitored at the hospital and it is necessary to present the vaccination card at the reception of the unit.

The Marieta Konder Bornhausen Hospital and Maternity, in Itajaí, requires the Covid-19 vaccine only from photographers who carry out the photographic tests at the Obstetric Center and from doulas who accompany pregnant women.

In Navegantes, the Nossa Senhora dos Navegantes Municipal Hospital does not require the vaccination of companions and visitors. The same happens at the municipal hospital in Penha. Vaccination is not being charged, only the protocols previously required, such as the use of a mask and the use of alcohol gel.

According to the State Department of Health (SES), at the moment there is no state regulation requiring the vaccination of companions and visitors in hospitals in Santa Catarina. The folder is discussing the requirement internally.

Also according to SES “municipalities and hospitals have full autonomy to establish complementary measures to decrees and other state regulations, including more restrictive, with the aim of promoting greater protection for the community”.