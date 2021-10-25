Covid: Americana wins record 335-day fight, doctors say

3 hours ago

A woman who had covid-19 for 10 months needed to be hospitalized on different occasions

In a preliminary report, not yet published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, a team of physicians and researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) claimed to have found the longest case of coronavirus infection to date. today.

A woman in her 40s who has had cancer in the past had persistent and symptomatic covid-19 for no less than 335 days. The first positive test came in May 2020. Since then, she has had to be hospitalized a few times, being discharged definitively in March 2021.

In this ten-month period, multiple molecular tests were performed, such as PCR, which confirmed the coronavirus infection — always showing a high viral load in her body.

The authors of the study, published on the medRxiv scientific platform on Oct. 5, say they suspected that the woman might have had distinct infections over time, and therefore performed a genomic analysis of the first and last samples taken from the patient. The analyzes showed that the genetic material of the virus present was very similar in the initial and final months of infection, which the scientists said was “indicative of a prolonged infection for 335 days, rather than a reinfection”.

The B.1.332 strain was identified — which was circulating a lot at the time the woman had her first infection in 2020, but was no longer prevalent in 2021 in the region where she lived. This is further evidence that the infection that lasted for ten months originated from the same infection.

The woman has type 2 diabetes and has already had lymphoma, a cancer originating in the lymphatic system. Upon arriving at the hospital with symptoms of covid-19, she had already been in cancer remission for three years.

She was considered an immunosuppressed patient (with reduced efficiency of the immune system) because of a cancer treatment she had taken, the consequence of which is the weakening of some defense cells.

The NIH researchers say in the article that while for most people, the coronavirus replicates for a few days, there appears to be a higher incidence of prolonged infection in immunosuppressed patients, those with some form of immune system deficiency.

Successive PCR tests showed that the woman not only continued with covid-19, but also had a high viral load in her body.

The woman arrived at the hospital in May 2020 with fever, headache, nasal congestion and cough. A chest CT scan showed typical covid-19 spots in the lung. She got worse and needed oxygen supplementation as well as antibiotics and bronchoalveolar lavage.

A month later, she was discharged but continued to have PCR tests routinely and to show different symptoms from time to time.

Three hundred days later, she needed to be hospitalized again, when she was medicated with the antiviral remdesivir and received convalescent plasma treatment.

Finally, she was discharged in March 2021 and by April she was finally no longer testing positive for covid-19.