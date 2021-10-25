Covid: Americana wins record 335-day fight, doctors say

A woman who had covid-19 for 10 months needed to be hospitalized on different occasions

In a preliminary report, not yet published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, a team of physicians and researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) claimed to have found the longest case of coronavirus infection to date. today.

A woman in her 40s who has had cancer in the past had persistent and symptomatic covid-19 for no less than 335 days. The first positive test came in May 2020. Since then, she has had to be hospitalized a few times, being discharged definitively in March 2021.

In this ten-month period, multiple molecular tests were performed, such as PCR, which confirmed the coronavirus infection — always showing a high viral load in her body.

The authors of the study, published on the medRxiv scientific platform on Oct. 5, say they suspected that the woman might have had distinct infections over time, and therefore performed a genomic analysis of the first and last samples taken from the patient. The analyzes showed that the genetic material of the virus present was very similar in the initial and final months of infection, which the scientists said was “indicative of a prolonged infection for 335 days, rather than a reinfection”.