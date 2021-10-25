Covid vaccinations: 153 million took at least one dose; 51% of the population is fully immunized | Vaccines

Balance of vaccination against Covid-19 this Sunday (24) indicates that 153,073,149 people have already received the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19, according to data released until 20h. The number represents 71.76% of the Brazilian population.
The portion of the Brazilian population that completed the vaccination schedule by taking the second dose or single dose of immunizing agents against Covid reached 51.43%. There are 109,718,951 people fully immunized against Covid in the country. The booster dose was applied to 6,145,398 people.
Since the last survey, 755,398 doses of vaccines against Covid in Brazil.
Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 268,937,498 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination
From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 134,962 people, the second to 500,216, the single dose to 914, and the booster dose to 119,306.
The states with the highest percentages of the population fully immunized are SP (65.42%), MS (63.04%), RS (57.13%), SC (55.86%) and PR (54.1%).
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.
- 19 states and the DF released new data: MA, MS, PE, AM, DF, ES, PI, PA, AL, RN, AC, BA, AP, MT, RR, SP, PR, SC, RO, RJ
- 7 states have not released new data: CE, GO, MG, PB, RS, SE, TO
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
- AC – 1st dose: 544,192 (60.01%); 2nd dose + single dose: 341,383 (37.64%); booster dose: 3894
- AL – 1st dose: 2,236,191 (66.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,370,760 (40.73%); booster dose: 53249
- AM – 1st dose: 2,608,125 (61.08%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,776,482 (41.6%); booster dose: 49504
- AP – 1st dose: 478,776 (54.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 246,920 (28.14%); booster dose: 9447
- BA – 1st dose: 10,248,858 (68.39%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,738,002 (44.96%); booster dose: 309255
- EC – 1st dose: 6,411,223 (69.38%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,559,505 (49.34%); booster dose: 151944
- DF – 1st dose: 2,238,936 (72.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,545,245 (49.94%); booster dose: 91789
- ES – 1st dose: 3,000,023 (73.02%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,162,267 (52.63%); booster dose: 250537
- GO – 1st dose: 4,961,086 (68.84%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,062,027 (42.49%); booster dose: 108729
- MA – 1st dose: 4,192,339 (58.61%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,747,698 (38.41%); booster dose: 0
- MG – 1st dose: 15,759,281 (73.6%); 2nd dose + single dose: 10,853,625 (50.69%); booster dose: 607492
- MS – 1st dose: 1,947,189 (68.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,789,694 (63.04%); booster dose: 249,196
- MT – 1st dose: 2,388,802 (66.97%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,558,547 (43.69%); booster dose: 47287
- PA – 1st dose: 5,027,240 (57.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,395,410 (38.68%); booster dose: 0
- PB – 1st dose: 2,939,980 (72.41%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,684,230 (41.48%); booster dose: 58101
- PE – 1st dose: 6,763,800 (69.91%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,436,766 (45.86%); booster dose: 216822
- PI – 1st dose: 2,298,208 (69.87%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,463,343 (44.49%); booster dose: 25736
- PR – 1st dose: 8,428,539 (72.68%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,274,636 (54.1%); booster dose: 224245
- RJ – 1st dose: 12,481,458 (71.47%); 2nd dose + single dose: 8,161,578 (46.74%); booster dose: 638866
- NB – 1st dose: 2,490,610 (69.94%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,714,446 (48.15%); booster dose: 112230
- RO – 1st dose: 1,159,622 (63.88%); 2nd dose + single dose: 776,603 (42.78%); booster dose: 27939
- RR – 1st dose: 333,853 (51.15%); 2nd dose + single dose: 170,712 (26.15%); booster dose: 2973
- RS – 1st dose: 8,516,741 (74.27%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,550,563 (57.13%); booster dose: 356933
- SC – 1st dose: 5,523,796 (75.27%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,099,093 (55.86%); booster dose: 219317
- SE – 1st dose: 1,654,478 (70.75%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,100,738 (47.07%); booster dose: 59037
- SP – 1st dose: 37,429,132 (80.24%); 2nd dose + single dose: 30,516,097 (65.42%); booster dose: 2246923
- TO – 1st dose: 1,010,671 (62.88%); 2nd dose + single dose: 622,581 (38.73%); booster dose: 23953
How many doses each state received until October 24th
- Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.