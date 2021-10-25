Covid vaccinations: 153 million took at least one dose; 51% of the population is fully immunized | Vaccines

Balance of vaccination against Covid-19 this Sunday (24) indicates that 153,073,149 people have already received the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19, according to data released until 20h. The number represents 71.76% of the Brazilian population.

The portion of the Brazilian population that completed the vaccination schedule by taking the second dose or single dose of immunizing agents against Covid reached 51.43%. There are 109,718,951 people fully immunized against Covid in the country. The booster dose was applied to 6,145,398 people.

Since the last survey, 755,398 doses of vaccines against Covid in Brazil.

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 268,937,498 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination

From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 134,962 people, the second to 500,216, the single dose to 914, and the booster dose to 119,306.

The states with the highest percentages of the population fully immunized are SP (65.42%), MS (63.04%), RS (57.13%), SC (55.86%) and PR (54.1%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

268,937,498 (84.17% of the doses distributed to the states) 19 states and the DF released new data : MA, MS, PE, AM, DF, ES, PI, PA, AL, RN, AC, BA, AP, MT, RR, SP, PR, SC, RO, RJ

: MA, MS, PE, AM, DF, ES, PI, PA, AL, RN, AC, BA, AP, MT, RR, SP, PR, SC, RO, RJ 7 states have not released new data: CE, GO, MG, PB, RS, SE, TO

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 544,192 (60.01%); 2nd dose + single dose: 341,383 (37.64%); booster dose: 3894

AL – 1st dose: 2,236,191 (66.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,370,760 (40.73%); booster dose: 53249

AM – 1st dose: 2,608,125 (61.08%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,776,482 (41.6%); booster dose: 49504

AP – 1st dose: 478,776 (54.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 246,920 (28.14%); booster dose: 9447

BA – 1st dose: 10,248,858 (68.39%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,738,002 (44.96%); booster dose: 309255

EC – 1st dose: 6,411,223 (69.38%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,559,505 (49.34%); booster dose: 151944

DF – 1st dose: 2,238,936 (72.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,545,245 (49.94%); booster dose: 91789

ES – 1st dose: 3,000,023 (73.02%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,162,267 (52.63%); booster dose: 250537

GO – 1st dose: 4,961,086 (68.84%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,062,027 (42.49%); booster dose: 108729

MA – 1st dose: 4,192,339 (58.61%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,747,698 (38.41%); booster dose: 0

MG – 1st dose: 15,759,281 (73.6%); 2nd dose + single dose: 10,853,625 (50.69%); booster dose: 607492

MS – 1st dose: 1,947,189 (68.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,789,694 (63.04%); booster dose: 249,196

MT – 1st dose: 2,388,802 (66.97%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,558,547 (43.69%); booster dose: 47287

PA – 1st dose: 5,027,240 (57.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,395,410 (38.68%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,939,980 (72.41%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,684,230 (41.48%); booster dose: 58101

PE – 1st dose: 6,763,800 (69.91%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,436,766 (45.86%); booster dose: 216822

PI – 1st dose: 2,298,208 (69.87%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,463,343 (44.49%); booster dose: 25736

PR – 1st dose: 8,428,539 (72.68%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,274,636 (54.1%); booster dose: 224245

RJ – 1st dose: 12,481,458 (71.47%); 2nd dose + single dose: 8,161,578 (46.74%); booster dose: 638866

NB – 1st dose: 2,490,610 (69.94%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,714,446 (48.15%); booster dose: 112230

RO – 1st dose: 1,159,622 (63.88%); 2nd dose + single dose: 776,603 (42.78%); booster dose: 27939

RR – 1st dose: 333,853 (51.15%); 2nd dose + single dose: 170,712 (26.15%); booster dose: 2973

RS – 1st dose: 8,516,741 (74.27%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,550,563 (57.13%); booster dose: 356933

SC – 1st dose: 5,523,796 (75.27%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,099,093 (55.86%); booster dose: 219317

SE – 1st dose: 1,654,478 (70.75%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,100,738 (47.07%); booster dose: 59037

SP – 1st dose: 37,429,132 (80.24%); 2nd dose + single dose: 30,516,097 (65.42%); booster dose: 2246923

TO – 1st dose: 1,010,671 (62.88%); 2nd dose + single dose: 622,581 (38.73%); booster dose: 23953

How many doses each state received until October 24th

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 4,748,885

AM: 5,919,990

AP: 1,103,710

BA: 21,738,577

EC: 13,747,968

DF: 5,146,307

ES: 6,798,520

GO: 10,318,170

MA: 9,026,875

MG: 30,683,114

MS: 4,310,395

MT: 5,479,161

PA: 11,591,135

PB: 5,104,223

PE: 14,339,880

PI: 4,519,205

PR: 17,602,320

RJ: 26,015,376

RN: 5,328,240

RO: 2,519,028

RR: 1,033,198

RS: 18,535,256

SC: 11,263,694

SE: 3,494,975

SP: 75,943,569

TO: 2,200,155

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).