CPI will include in a report speech by Bolsonaro that relates Covid-19 vaccine to AIDS

The vice president of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) of the Pandemic, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said that the statement by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) that linked the Covid-19 vaccine to AIDS during live on last Thursday (21) will be included in the final report.

In addition to the inclusion of the president’s speech, the CPI will also ask the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes that Bolsonaro be investigated for the same speech in the scope of the Fake News inquiry, which is reported by Moraes.

The CPI summit will also ask social media platforms to suspend the president’s accounts. “We will recommend to social media platforms the suspension and/or banishment of the President”, wrote Randolfe on Twitter this Monday (25).

“We have a persistent delinquent in the Presidency of the Republic! I inform that we will include, in the CPI report, the lying and absurd speech of Bolsonaro associating the vaccine against COVID-19 with AIDS. In addition, we will send an official letter to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, asking that Bolsonaro be investigated for this nonsense within the scope of the fake news investigation.”

After linking the Covid-19 vaccine to the AIDS virus, Facebook and Instagram deleted the live content. According to specialists, there is no known relationship between the vaccine and AIDS. The entities still reinforce that people who have the syndrome must be vaccinated, including the booster dose.

THE CNN contacted Secom and is waiting for a position. In an interview with Caçula FM radio, from Três Lagoas (MS), this Monday (25), Bolsonaro commented on the statement in the live broadcast last Thursday.

“On Monday (18), the magazine Exam did a story about vaccine and AIDS. I repeated this article in my live and the Exam spoke of Fake News. it was the Exam who spoke of the relationship between HIV and vaccine. I just talked about the magazine story. Exam. And two days later the Exam accuses me of making Fake News about HIV and vaccine. We live with it all the time (…) certain press organs are Fake News factories”, said the president.

“When I make a mistake, I made a mistake last year, I apologize. You also make mistakes too, sometimes you give the wrong number and the next day you correct it (…) Now, not with me. But it’s alright. I’m not going to say it’s part of the game’s rule because it’s part of their game’s rule, mine isn’t. I don’t act this way. We always want the truth. It hurts. It’s harder for you to face the truth”, he added. The magazine Exam informed that he will not take a position on the president’s statement.