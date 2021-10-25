Cruel face of hunger: women report routine of picking up food in a garbage truck in Fortaleza | Fantastic

Fantástico found and talked to two of them, and returned to the location of the video, where other people were waiting for the garbage truck. On the other hand, in the face of social chaos, private initiatives take food baskets to those in need.

Jaqueline is 50 years old, mother and grandmother. She lives in a favela in Fortaleza and her money hasn’t been enough to buy food properly.

News reporter: What do you do when hunger strikes and you have nothing?

Jacqueline: I’m going to sleep. I sleep.

One video shows a group of nine people, eight of them women, looking for food in a garbage truck.

O video is from september and went viral now. It was made in a commercial area that has markets and snack bars. The chance of finding something is brief: the time between the trash drums being placed on the sidewalk and emptied into the truck.

“Sometimes things come at the bottom of the drum. Then it throws it into the car, then we see things in the background, which we couldn’t see from above and pick it up, we get in the car and pick it up”, says Jaqueline.

