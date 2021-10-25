Cssio takes a third yellow card and defrauds Corinthians in the match against Chapecoense

The goalkeeper Cássio took his third yellow card this Sunday afternoon at Beira-Rio, in the draw against Internacional, and will fulfill the automatic suspension in the duel against Chapecoense. The game against Brasileirão’s lantern is scheduled for next Monday, November 1st, at Neo Química Arena.

The archer, who was one of the four hanging on Sylvinho’s team, was warned with a yellow card at the end of the match. Cássio was punished by Bruno Arleu de Araújo after the final whistle.

The shirt 12, even, did not have a happy night. He failed in the equalizer that Internacional scored at 48 in the second half. The goalkeeper could not reach the shot fired by Gustavo Maia.

For the match against Chapecoense, then, Sylvinho will have to choose a substitute for the main goalkeeper. The tendency is for Matheus Donelli to take the vacancy, as he has been the reserve. Carlos Miguel, Guilherme and Caique França run out of this dispute.

With 41 points won, Corinthians is trying to win again in the Brasileirão. The team comes from two rounds without adding the three points and can change that against Chapecoense next week, when it will have the support of the fans – the game could have 100% of tickets sold.

