Daughter of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega reveals reaction upon discovering her father’s hospitalization

Mother Nobrega, daughter of Carlos Alberto de Nobrega, talked about the state of health of the father, who has been hospitalized since tuesday (19), after performing a catheterization.

“He called me just as he was on his way to the hospital. It was very calm, which made me the same. I know he has great doctors and is extremely strong! His age does not match his physique or health“, said the businesswoman, in conversation with R7.

On Thursday (21), Renata Domingues, Carlos’ wife, showed the comedian after the procedure performed at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo. “Live alongside those who make you happy. Along with people who value you. If it makes you happy, that’s what matters”, wrote the doctor, in a video in which Nóbrega appears sitting in a room in the hospital unit.

For those who don’t know, the famous man, who is 85 years old, was taken to hospital after having a mild cardiac arrhythmia – lack of rhythm in the heartbeat.

After the procedure, Renata sent a statement to the program Balanço Geral, from Record. In the note, the humorist’s wife stated that he is recovering well. “Hello, good afternoon everyone! Moving on to record that he underwent heart surgery and everything went well… he is in the room already talking to everyone”, declared.

“On Monday he should be discharged, now he needs to stay 4 to 6 hours still without moving, but now he goes to sleep and everything is fine”, said yet.

Due to the unforeseen event, the recordings of A Praça É Nossa, which were scheduled to take place on Wednesday (20), were cancelled.

This was not the first scare that Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega had this year. In the first half of 2021, the artist was diagnosed with Covid-19. He spent 14 days in social isolation and fully recovered from his illness.

In August, during an interview with Rafinha Bastos’ channel, Nóbrega spoke about his situation on SBT. “Life is a cycle. The day my cycle ends… I’m already 85 [anos]. In a year and a half my contract ends, I’ll be 87 years old. I don’t know if they [SBT] will want to renew my contract”, he vented.