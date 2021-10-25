Daughter of Edir Macedo gives loss and causes fury behind the scenes of Record· TV News

Cristiane Cardoso’s performance as Dramaturgy director has not pleased Record’s top management. Edir Macedo’s daughter was put in check behind the scenes due to delays in the production of the new Reis, which will not be ready in time to replace Genesis. She, however, should not foot the bill for the reruns that will fill the gap in prime time starting in November.

The writer’s interferences were already frowned upon by the so-called lower clergy, but are now also questioned by top executives. The lack of clear and objective planning to define the next serials was the main factor in the balance.

According to sources from TV news, one of the critics is Walter Zagari. Record’s commercial vice-president always wanted a specialized professional at the head of the nucleus, like Hiran Silveira, responsible for the rebirth of the channel’s dramaturgy in the 2000s.

The executive does not hide his dissatisfaction with the direction of the network, but maintains a cordial relationship with Cristiane, mainly out of respect for Macedo. He has been the main responsible for demanding a reaction and preventing the public from migrating en masse to Globo with the premiere of Um Lugar ao Sol on the next 8th.

The headache is that the reruns of Os Dez Mandamentos (2015) and A Terra Prometida (2016) will bring down the audience at the time of highest revenue in the house. The numbers aren’t likely to rebound so quickly, and Record will struggle to sell ad space. That is, the discounts will be greater; and the profit margin, smaller.

Wanted, Zagari considered the information unfounded. “We were the first network, in the eye of the hurricane, to return with an unprecedented soap opera, well before our main competitor. Thanks to God, we are growing 30% in sales compared to last year”, he pointed out.

“The rerun may not reach the unprecedented audience, but even so we will continue to lead in the schedule and, with that, keeping our revenue in line with the budget,” added the executive.

José (Juliano Laham) in the last phase of Genesis

line of succession

Cristiane changed her mind at least three times before defining the title that would replace the serials of Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro. Paula Richard had initially been cast to adapt the New Testament book Acts of the Apostles, but history did not advance.

Cristianne Fridman was then called on to turn the miniseries Rei David (2012) into a soap opera, and Paula relocated to a plot about King Solomon. In June, the projects were merged and handed over to Raphaela Castro.

The screenwriter, considered one of the right arms of Renato Cardoso’s wife, faced a series of problems and was unable to deliver the first chapters on time. The lack of an ear-pulling caught on internally, as Vivian de Oliveira had been removed from Apocalypse (2017) due to similar delays.

The recent dismissals of authors were also not seen with good eyes, as Camilo Pellegrini was seen with a good picture and responsible for one of the highest-rated phases of the current biblical novel. Other important names had already left the house, mainly because of friction with Cristiane – cases of Tiago Santiago, Emílio Boechat and Vivian herself.

Cristiane’s book with her Instagram reflections on the main episodes of Genesis also caused complaints behind the scenes. Some of the more dissatisfied saw an attempt to “take over” the production, one of Record’s main successes.

The report tried to contact the Love School presenter since the 18th, but did not get a return until the publication of this text.

