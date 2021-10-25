Day and MC Gui detonate Arcrebian over realities

Dayane Mello and MC Gui left their disagreements in the past and criticized the posture of the farmer of the week, Bil Araújo in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

In a conversation on the sofa, at dawn today, the pair speculated the indication of the ex-BBB in tomorrow’s farm. “If I’m not nominated by Bil, I’ll get the vote from the others,” said MC Gui. “It’s going to be me. Do you know why? Because if he had any thoughts of nominating someone, I threw him twice in the field. It’s going to be me. He’s spiteful,” Day analyzed.

MC Gui disagreed and replied: “He won’t, he changes the game right away out of desperation. He’s a smart guy in the game, but at the same time he’s dumb. He can do some analyses, he knows who he can recommend.”

Day detonated Arcrebiano’s speech for having experience in other realities – Bil has already gone through BBB21 and No Limite -.

It’s been a month and a half, didn’t you realize that he still said ‘I have experience with another reality show’? Man, he never made it to a reality show final, I went to seven realities, when do I say I made several realities? That I fill my mouth and go ‘oh, you know, remember it’s been seven years since I’ve been doing reality TV?’ I did mountain, I reached the semifinals with a football player, I climbed the highest mountain in France, I did something about survival, I went to Thailand to run and I reached the semifinals, in second place. I made it to Grande Fratello, I made it to the final for six months, and are you coming to talk to me about your reality experience, my son? Wake up, you don’t know f*ck. Stop saying ‘ah, because I have experience’, thinking that everyone who goes on the boat with him is fine. He doesn’t know f*ck, he doesn’t even know how to give a speech.

MC Gui agreed with the girl and stated that if he goes to the fields and leaves, he will leave with his head held high. In addition, the funkeiro remembered the elimination of Victor Pecoraro and the bullshit with Bil.

He’s really bad, I said: ‘I’m going to go after this guy’. When he comes with the speech ‘I’m going to put MC Gui on the farm because he said one thing and did another’, I’ll say ‘easy. Galisteu, I prefer to leave with my head held high because I was wrong, I said one thing and did another than be a **** of a traitor like he did with his partner.