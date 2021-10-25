Death of a military police officer from spotted fever is confirmed in Rio de Janeiro

Researcher Elba Lemos, head of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute’s Laboratory of Hantaviruses and Rickettsioses, confirmed to CNN that the death of first sergeant Carlos Eduardo da Silva, on Saturday (23), in Rio de Janeiro, occurred as a result of spotted fever.

According to the researcher, the military police were admitted to the hospital of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) last Thursday (21), in serious condition. The diagnosis was confirmed the following day by analyzing a PCR test, which detected the tick-borne bacteria in three stages.

Another agent of the corporation died on Sunday (24) with suspicion of the disease. The municipal and state health departments of Rio de Janeiro confirmed that they were notified of two deaths. The folders investigate the cases and monitor another 60 people who were in the same location as the victims.

Training

The agents participated in a specialization course in the forest area in Rio de Janeiro. The Secretary of State for the Military Police confirmed the deaths of two military police officers during the weekend, allegedly as a result of the fever.

“The investigation process is ongoing now. All people who participated in the course are being monitored. If any sign or symptom appears, it can be immediately treated to prevent the progression to more severe forms. But it is still in the preliminary phase of the investigation of the cases”, stated the state secretary of health Alexandre Chieppe.

In a statement, the Military Police lamented the death of the agents and informed that the cause is being investigated.

The samples collected from the dead police officers were sent for analysis at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). The other 60 people being monitored have no symptoms and have been tested for serostatus.

All monitoring is being carried out by the National Institute of Infectology, Oswaldo Cruz Institute, Military Police and Municipal and State Secretariats.

Spotted fever infection occurs through the star tick, found mainly in animals such as capybaras and horses.

Capybara infected by a tick with the bacteria, for example, works as a host and starts to contaminate other ticks that did not have the disease. Therefore, humans who enter forest areas can be bitten by ticks, contracting the disease.

Although not transmitted from person to person, the star tick, responsible for the transmission, can attach to the skin for up to 10 days, infecting other humans.

According to the Ministry of Health, transmission by dog ​​ticks is less common, but it can also happen. Once infected, the human being does not transmit the disease to another person.

Spotted Fever Records

The main symptoms are: fever, pain in the body, skin spots, nausea and pain in the back of the eyes. The highest concentration of notifications is in the Southeast and South, according to data from the Ministry of Health. In 2021, until the month of September, the country registered 69 cases and 19 deaths. Spotted fever is registered in rural and urban areas of Brazil.

“Fortunately, there is no chance of a pandemic. The situation is under control, the cases were identified early. Tick ​​contagion can reach a maximum of five people. And very careful and proactive work is being done in this case”, pointed out the Fiocruz researcher responsible for identifying the disease.

Secretary Alexandre Chieppe informed, on Monday (25), that cases of the disease happen more in the northwest region or mountain, but that the notification area is not considered endemic for spotted fever.

A group of the Military Police, the State Health Department and the Municipal Health Department will carry out an on-site survey to check for ticks of the type and collect samples from animals such as dogs, horses and capybaras that are in the region to identify whether the bacteria are present.

In a statement, the Municipal Health Department reported that spotted fever is a disease with mandatory notification and monitoring target. On specific cases involving PMs, the Secretariat said that the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.