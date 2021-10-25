Deaths of pregnant and postpartum women more than tripled as a result of Covid-19 | Coronavirus

reproduction Deaths of pregnant and postpartum women more than tripled as a result of Covid-19

The number of maternal deaths by Covid more than tripled in 2021. Data from the Brazilian Obstetric Observatory (OOBr), maintained by the University of São Paulo (USP) and the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes), show that at least 1,455 pregnant and postpartum women had deaths from coronaviruses recorded from January 1st to October 20th of this year. Last year, there were 460. In this wake, the maternal mortality rate soared from 6.7% in 2020 to 12.6% this year.

This leap exposes the greatest dangers these women face during pregnancy or after childbirth, so much so that the Ministry of Health included them as a risk group for the coronavirus last year. Lack of access to health care, overcrowded hospitals, the spread of the Delta variant and shortage of tests may have aggravated the scenario.

“When we compare the data with the general population, the increase was much greater. In 2021, we predominantly have Delta, so there may actually be a situation in which pregnant women may have been more likely to have complications than the general population”, explains the professor of Medicine at USP and one of the creators of the OOBr, Rossana Pulcineli Vieira Francisco.

The numbers also show that one in five pregnant and postpartum women was not admitted to ICUs. Furthermore, one in three did not have orotracheal intubation. The doctor considers, however, that it is not possible to know if there were beds available or if there was no access to these services.

Social inequality

In this year’s OOBr statistics, the maternal mortality rate among black women stands out: it was 17.2%, with 94 deaths in 548 cases. Then come the indigenous, with 14.9%: there were 7 deaths in 47 infected. Then, it is the turn of the browns (13.5%), with 662 lives lost in 4,917 diagnoses.

These three groups are above the average for the year, which accounts for 11,508 infections among pregnant and postpartum women, reaching a maternal mortality rate of 12.6%. In 2020, this rate, however, was almost half, when 6.7% of cases ended in death.

With 43 deaths, black women also had the highest maternal mortality rate last year, which represented 12.1% among 356 confirmed cases. Among yellow women — descendants of Japanese, Chinese, Taiwanese and Koreans, among others — the figure was 9.8%, with six deaths in 61 infected. The number drops to 7.3% compared to browns, who recorded 237 deaths in 3,233 diagnoses.

Data like these show that Covid-19 impacts social and ethnic groups differently. The reason: socioeconomic inequality.

“It is something that can be related to access to health services, to the vaccine, to living further away from hospitals… The most vulnerable population also suffered a higher risk of death from Covid”, says Rossana.

In 2021, most maternal deaths are concentrated among postpartum women: of 2,027 infected, 461 (22.7%) died. The data follows the trend of the previous year, when 167 women died in the postpartum period (12.3%) among the 1,359 who had been diagnosed. Among the possible reasons pointed out by the USP professor are the fragility of the body after childbirth and the focus on the baby’s health, which can lead to delays in seeking care.

Under-notification

The OOBr numbers were taken from the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Influenza), managed by the Ministry of Health. to 55 years, period that includes the childbearing age.

From that,

considered only deaths of confirmed cases of Covid-19, diagnosed by PCR, antigen, serology and other tests (lung tomography).

Diseases are listed using the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD 10). Within it, according to the Ministry of Health, death by Covid-19 can be in categories B34.2 (Infection by coronavirus of unspecified location), U07.1 (Covid-19, identified virus) or U07.2 (Covid -19, unidentified virus).

Also according to the folder, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) — which may include cases of Covid-19, contributing to underreporting — can be identified by its own name with the code U04.9 or as J98, which refers to other respiratory disorders.

The underreporting also includes diagnosed cases of Covid-19 that take a long time to enter the Sivep-Influenza. According to the OOBr panel, São Paulo, which takes 8.64 days, on average, to notify a contamination in pregnant and postpartum women, it has already spent 459 days — that is, a year, three months and four days — for this. The state is not alone in statistics: Acre and Alagoas, for example, have already reached a maximum time of 453 and 445 days, respectively, to report a positive case.

“There is a great concern that there is underreporting, especially due to unfinished records. Another thing that draws a lot of attention is that, if we mark the unspecified cases, in which the diagnosis was not reached, there are practically the 2020 records,” says Rossana. “There may still be an increase in the number of cases, by review of some criteria, by some exam that has not come out…”

care

To reduce maternal mortality, the Feminist Network of Gynecologists and Obstetricians launched in April a manifesto with actions such as campaigns to inform the risks of the disease, removal of pregnant women from face-to-face work, distribution of PFF2 masks and extensive testing in maternity hospitals. However, only one of the strategies was fully met: the inclusion of pregnant women as a priority group to take the vaccine. Still, the measure was insufficient.

“Even though they were included as priorities, the number of pregnant women vaccinated is extremely low. There was a lot of wrong information for pregnant women, who may have been afraid of getting vaccinated”, ponders Rossana.

Wanted by

the Ministry of Health did not detail measures to reduce maternal mortality, but cites actions such as the Zero Maternal Death Strategy due to Hemorrhage in 11 states and the transfer of R$ 264.5 million for “reorganization of the work process and qualification of care and assistance in establishments of health”.