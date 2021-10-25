Decree of the city of Rio intends to release the use of masks in open places

A decree by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, releasing the use of masks in public places is scheduled to be published this Monday (25th).

The information was confirmed by the Municipal Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz. However, the measure will not be valid immediately, as would be natural, because it needs to be regulated by the state government.

In order for cariocas to move freely without facial protection equipment, it will be necessary to modify an existing state law, which makes the use of the equipment mandatory in all public places. In case of divergence, what has prevailed in court is the most restrictive rule. In this case, that of the state.

“We are going to publish the decree and we know that the state is evaluating flexibility. The decree will also allow for the release of nightclubs, concert halls and dance floors, only for the vaccinated. And the other activities will be released with 100% capacity”, says Soranz.

Sought, the state secretary of Health Alexandre Chieppe confirmed that the state is considering releasing the people from the state of mandatory use of masks. “However, this depends on the alteration of the state law, which will have to go through the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro”, he says.

According to the Rio Covid-19 Panel, maintained by SMS, the city of Rio de Janeiro has 64.4% of the population protected with the second dose or single dose of the immunizing agent. to 65%, which could happen this Monday. Among those over 12 years of age, a vaccinated population, this rate reaches 75.2%.

The SMS also informs that the bed occupancy rate in the SUS network in the capital is 39%, and that there are 182 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in service units. At the time of greatest pressure, the number exceeded 1.5 thousand.