delay in SUS protocol penalizes patients

Cancer is a “democratic” disease. Men and women, rich and poor, adults, the elderly and even children can show a disordered growth of cells that creates a tumor and, in many cases, washes to death. Breast cancer is the most common among women. According to information from the National Cancer Institute (INCA), in 2021 alone, 66,280 people should be diagnosed with this type of cancer, and it is estimated that 18,295 of them will die as a result of the disease.

However, the treatment of breast tumors is very different depending on where it is performed. It is estimated that the Unified Health System (SUS) is up to 20 years behind in relation to Supplementary Health, offered by health plans. In September 2020, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) showed that 71.5% of Brazilians, more than 150 million people, depend on the SUS for any health treatment.

Patients with similar diagnoses not only receive very different medications but also undergo different treatment times. In the private network, in less than a month, the person is diagnosed and undergoes surgery to remove the tumor. In SUS, this same process – which by law should take a maximum of 60 days – can take more than three months. Meanwhile, the cancer advances.

Volunteer president of the Brazilian Federation of Philanthropic Institutions to Support Breast Health (Femama), breast cancer specialist Maira Caleffi recalls that the longer the treatment takes to start, the worse the cancer gets. In addition, the cases that are diagnosed in the SUS end up being more advanced, being in stages that the drug lag is even greater.

“According to our medical conduct manual, we always have to offer the best for our patient. Some colleagues in the public network find themselves without medication available. It’s a very dramatic situation”, says the doctor, who heads the mastology department at Hospital Moinhos de Vento, in Porto Alegre.

Outdated treatment

“Although medicine has made cancer treatment increasingly personalized, in SUS we still use the same prescription for almost all patients. When we talk about treatment, it is necessary to talk about surgery, radiotherapy, and systemic therapy, which are medications”, explains Rafael Kaliks, scientific director of Oncoguia, a civil society organization that leads the patients’ struggle.

According to Kaliks, the problem starts with surgery: the SUS does not pay for breast symmetrization or breast implants after the procedure, that is, the patient’s quality of life is already being impacted early on. In radiotherapy, the problem is access. Most patients need treatment, but many are unable to do so due to lack of equipment and long lines to meet all the demand.

However, the biggest difference between public and private, the abyss between the treatment of those who pay health insurance and those who depend on the SUS, are medications, especially those indicated for patients with advanced breast cancer, which has already spread to other parts of the body.

“For 70% of patients with disseminated breast cancer, there is a class of drugs called cyclin inhibitors, and they are not available in the SUS. When this drug is offered with hormone therapy, the disease control time goes from 13 months to 30 months. The drugs make it possible for women to live longer. But, unfortunately, this is not an option on the public network”, says Kaliks.

cancer radar chart1 Cancer/Reproduction Radar cancer radar chart2 Cancer/Reproduction Radar cancer radar chart3 Cancer/Reproduction Radar 0

And the problem is not just focused on breast cancer. Oncologist Gilberto Amorim, member of the breast tumor committee of the Brazilian Society of Clinical Oncology (SBOC), says that in relation to lung cancer, for example, treatment in the public network has been stopped since the 1990s.

“There are specific medications that have been in the private health sector for decades, and they are not in the SUS. In melanoma, immunotherapy has been used in the private sector for over 5 years. The public treatment is the same as when I started attending, in 1994. This is not acceptable”, he says. “There are Brazilian studies that show that patient outcomes are worse in the public network. It’s too perverse to watch this happen and not fight it”, points out the oncologist.

Difficulties in incorporation

For a drug to be incorporated and used in SUS, it must be approved by Anvisa and submitted to the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies to the Unified Health System (Conitec).

“The incorporation or not of a technology is linked to ATS, a complex process that goes beyond the cost-effectiveness of a medication. It includes economic analysis and comparative studies between drugs already incorporated and new ones”, explains oncologist Fernando Maluf, founder of Instituto Vencer o Câncer.

However, although laws dictate a maximum period for analysis and availability of treatment, they are often not complied with. In the specific case of cancer, Kaliks says that those responsible for judging the incorporation processes often say that cancer drugs are not so good, or that they have undesirable side effects – often ignoring international consensus.

“There is an ideological bias in the assessment of cancer treatments at Conitec, it is believed that the drugs are a way for laboratories to make money. Government enters and government leaves, this understanding continues, destroying public oncology in Brazil”, laments Kaliks.

The director of Oncoguia compares oncology to other branches of medicine to exemplify the problem: rheumatology and hepatitis C have state-of-the-art treatments in the SUS, with a delay of, at most, two years.

“Meanwhile, oncology is 20 years behind. It is said that the price is extraordinarily expensive, but the Brazilian government is the biggest drug buyer in the world. Can you imagine the power of negotiation?”, he asks.

Amorim, from SBOC, agrees. “The commission, unfortunately, ended up having a political bias over the years. Many people who are not qualified to be there block access. The impact of cancer patients is high, because there are many people, but when the government wants to, it manages to negotiate brutally”, he says.

The oncologist says that there is a disorganization in the drug incorporation system in general, but, in the end, what Brazil needs is a State policy to deal with cancer patients, something that already exists for AIDS, for example . “It’s Pink October, a pink light is being put on Congress, but what is actually being done to improve access and early diagnosis? We have the 30 Days Law for diagnosis, compliance is meager, and you can’t blame the coronavirus”, says the SBOC representative.

The article contacted the Ministry of Health to inquire about delays in the analysis and negotiation of medications, but was answered with a note informing only about the functions of Conitec, without clarification of the issues raised.

oncology observatory4 Oncology/Reproduction Observatory oncology observatory3 Oncology/Reproduction Observatory oncology observatory2 Oncology/Reproduction Observatory oncology observatory Oncology/Reproduction Observatory 0

Differences within the SUS

If the abyss is deep when comparing the treatment in SUS and that offered by health plans, it also exists within the public service itself. As the purchase of medicines is made by hospitals and municipalities, and the table of some procedures has not been updated for decades, although some treatments are, in theory, available through the SUS, they are not a reality for the patient.

“SUS is tripartite. Therefore, states with greater health infrastructure have better treatment conditions. The study ‘My SUS is Different from Your SUS’, published in the Brazilian Journal Of Oncology 2017, showed that there are big differences in the standard of systemic treatment for the four most incident types of cancer between SUS treatment centers”, explains the oncologist Maluf.

The difference can even happen within the same city, where some public hospitals get philanthropic funds to improve care, while others are not even able to afford what the SUS advocates. Amorim, from SBOC, gives the example of Hospital do Amor, in Barretos, a reference in the treatment of cancer by SUS.

The situation, which is bad in the SUS, tends to get worse: in addition to the lack of initiatives to try to solve the problem, the pandemic made access to diagnosis even more difficult, and patients who come to the health service today have more advanced tumors and difficult to treat. The economic crisis also meant that many people had to abandon the health plan to start relying only on public health.

“It is estimated that, during the period of the pandemic, 4,000 new cases of breast cancer were not diagnosed, but there are no signs of any specific effort on the part of the health authorities to locate these women. Also, in this period, processes of inclusion of new technologies had delays”, says Maluf, from Instituto Vencer o Câncer.

Kaliks believes that the number of new patients is likely to further strain the system, and cancer mortality is likely to increase in the coming years. “It’s an indescribable tragedy,” he says.

Challenges also in supplementary health

Despite being far ahead of SUS, supplementary health also has its share of problems and is far from perfect. Who regulates the drugs that will be incorporated by health plans is the National Supplementary Health Agency, the ANS.

In private health, the fight is now for the PL of oral chemo, a bill that provides for the immediate incorporation of oral chemotherapy drugs in the private network. This already happens with injectable drugs for cancer, and the medical community has mobilized to make the rule of thumb also for drugs that come in pills.

However, the project was vetoed by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), who claimed that there was no forecast of the source of the money for these incorporations – despite the fact that the PL is for the private network, and does not involve any public resources. Now, the pressure is for Congress to overturn the veto and put the matter back on the agenda.