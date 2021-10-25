Delta Plus advances around the world and can be more contagious than the original variant

New Delta variant has already been identified in at least 44 countries and is being analyzed by researchers

A new variant of the coronavirus begins to worry health authorities around the world. The AY4.2 strain, called Delta Plus, appears to be even more contagious than the current one discovered in India.

The subvariant is already circulating in the UK, where the first case was confirmed in July this year. British authorities said they are looking at the strain and that at first it appears to be more transmissible but not more deadly or vaccine resistant than the other.

“Preliminary elements seem to demonstrate that it has higher levels of transmission,” described the UK Health Security Agency, a British public health agency. According to the agency, Delta Plus represented 6% of all cases in the UK last week.

According to the portal outbreak.info, which collects and presents global indices related to the coronavirus, the subvariant has already been identified in at least 44 countries.

Despite this, the UK public health agency believes it is not “a worrying variant”, although the strain remains under review in Europe and other regions of the world.