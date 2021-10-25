Delta Plus: learn more about the variant that has caught scientists’ attention

AY.4.2, dubbed the Delta Plus variant, has had cases detected in 44 countries. Credit: Freepik

Countries like the United Kingdom, United States, Israel and Russia are paying increased attention to Delta Plus, a variant of Sars-Cov-2 (coronavirus) that emerged from the Delta strain. Scientifically known as AY.4.2, this mutation has not yet been listed as a “concern variant” by the World Health Organization (WHO), that is, there is currently no cause for alarm. Even so, health authorities in Europe and the US are closely monitoring the increase in cases of Covid-19 with this variant.

Among the British, Delta is the dominant variant. However, the most recent data show that only 6% of genetically sequenced cases are of AY.4.2 or Delta Plus, detected for the first time in the country in July of this year.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Wednesday (20) that Delta Plus is still very rare and represents less than 0.05% of sequenced viruses, with less than 10 reported cases . Even with few occurrences, the American authority claims that it is monitoring the new variant, as it has two mutations in the spike protein. This protein binds the virus to human cells, initiating the infection and providing, according to experts, more possibility of survival for the virus.

In Israel, the first reported case of AY.4.2 was last Tuesday (19). Meanwhile, in Russia, which is facing the worst phase of the pandemic so far, it detected cases of the new strain on Thursday (21).

In addition to these countries, according to data from the outbreak.info portal, which is responsible for collecting global statistics for Covid, there are another 40 that have the new variant. Brazil is not one of them.

WHAT IS AY.4.2?

There are thousands of covid variants around the world, and AY.4.2 or Delta Plus is one of the newest strains recognized by health authorities.

The mutation occurred from the Delta variant. This variant, originating in India, was classified as a strain of concern in May of this year in the United Kingdom, thus becoming the dominant type of Covid in circulation in the country.

Delta Plus only appeared in July. Since then, this underlining of Delta has increased the number of cases, but slowly and without causing much concern.

MORE TRANSFERABLE

Experts in an interview with Reuters believe that AY.4.2 could be more contagious. In fact, about 10% more infectious than the original variant. Despite this, it is not a cause for fanfare.

“Vaccines are effective enough against this version of the virus, which is not so different that it dramatically changes the ability to bind antibodies,” researcher Kamil Khafizov said in an interview with Reuters.

Meanwhile, Russian immunologist Nikolay Kryuchkov has warned Reuters that Delta and its subvariants can adapt to vaccines, particularly in places where vaccination rates are below 50%. “But it seems to me that an evolutionary leap will not happen, because the coronavirus, like any organism, has an evolutionary limit, and the evolutionary leap has already taken place”, pondered the specialist.