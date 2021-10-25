Deolane Bezerra exposes impressive details about her intimate surgery to Luciana Gimenez, watch

Top Stories

A video that went viral today (24) on social networks, was the widow of MC Kevin, Deolane Bezerra, exposing details of her intimate surgery to Luciana Gimenez. It’s not the first time the subject comes up, however, this time, she even said that she didn’t feel any pain.

First, Deolane Calf she said she is 34 years old and went through two normal births, so she completed her thesis saying that the woman will not be beautiful forever, that is, things go down and wither. At this moment, Luciana Gimenez she made a face of surprise, but continued to listen to her interviewee.

Deolane Calf he continued his account and said that the doctor gave two laser cuts to his private part and it was ready. Luciana Gimenez asked if it hurt, and the widow of MC Kevin, just replied: “nothing, nothing”, referring to the cuts made in the large lips of her [email protected]

Deolane Bezerra details surgery and what bothered her

Then, Deolane Calf she said that one side of her inner lips was longer than the other, and she makes gestures with her mouth, trying to show her discomfort, but now it’s normal. Internet users commented on the lawyer’s intimate surgery:

“What scares me the most is her justifying normal birth with surgery, since it has nothing to do with it,” commented an Instagram profile. “Brazil is one of the countries that perform the most intimate aesthetic surgeries”, completed another. Watch the video shared by Postada X Marcada on Instagram about the intimate surgery of Deolane Calf:

