Deolane, widow of MC Kevin poses with thong and takes indiscreet zoom

Deolane Calf whenever it appears on social media, it arouses intense praise from fans. Not unlike that, the blonde he returned to exude beauty, in unpublished photos taken at Praia do Barro Prêto, in Ceará. Without any shame, she appeared in a thong bikini.

With her blond hair tied, the businesswoman came up with the colorful piece of thong that showed even more the dry belly. “Until now, Your Hand Sustained Me… GOD”, he said in the caption in a tone of gratitude, gaining zoom.

“This is the Doctor that the whole of Brazil loves”, said a young man. “I am so in love with this woman,” declared the second person. “Wow, shocked at this beauty,” commented the last one.

Life goes on

At 33 years old, Deolane Bezerra saw life change dramatically after the death of husband MC Kevin at the beginning of the year. In conversation with fans, she stated that he doesn’t intend to get close to Valquíria Nascimento, mother of the funkeiro. After getting right with her, the cat emphasized that life goes on.

“I don’t help anyone, because no one has ever helped me until today. The only person I owe anything is my mother and she’s the one I’m going to help. But the relationship with her is calm. Our link was Kevin, and now we each go on with our lives. I believe that the problems have all been resolved and each one follows on its own. I like to be in places where I am loved, not tolerated”, she commented.

Success

With over ten million followers, the lawyer commented to Qwho can’t explain the way it became a real hit on social media. According to the blonde, receiving the affection of internet users is something that makes her feel good.

“I don’t even know how I became this whole phenomenon. Did not expect. I fell in favor of the people in a true, honest and above all, exposing my feelings. I feel flattered. I never planned to be a successful digital influencer. After all, when Kevin was alive, I always let his star shine and kept me backstage. He was the artist. Unfortunately, he’s gone. The Brazilian audience embraced me and I’m enjoying it. Nothing was expected, but it happened”, he said.

When finished, the star pointed out that he always tries to post positive things to his fans. “It’s very me. I don’t hide anything. I film my daily life, my routine of life, without any censorship. Sometimes they try to censor me, but they can’t. I’m the same Deolane from the networks at home. I always try to bring joy to my fans. When I’m sad, I don’t even record anything,” he explained.

