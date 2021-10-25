deposit and withdrawal calendar from October 24th to 30th

key points The government is paying the last installment of emergency aid;

The amount paid varies from R$150 to R$375;

After the emergency aid, the payment of the brazilian aid will be made.

This is the last month for the payment of emergency aid. It is worth remembering that the schedule for those who are beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família Program and for the general public is different, as the first group can already make the withdrawal as soon as the money is released. Find out here who receives the benefit between October 24th and 30th.

Beneficiaries belonging to the general public must first use the money at Caixa Tem and then withdraw their benefit.

Family Grant Calendar

The last installment will be paid in October. See the calendar with the dates:

NIS ending 6: October 25th

NIS ending 7: October 26th

NIS ending 8: October 27

NIS ending 9: October 28

NIS ending 0: October 29

Emergency Aid Calendar for the General Public

DEPOSITS:

Born in June – October 26th

Born in July – October 27th

Born in August – October 28

Born in September – October 29

Born in October – October 30th

Born in November – October 30th

Born in December – October 31

WITHDRAWAL:

Born in January – November 1st

Born in February – November 3rd

Born in March – November 4th

Born in April – November 5th

Born in May – November 9th

Born in June – November 10th

Born in July – November 11th

Born in August – November 12th

Born in September – November 16th

Born in October – November 17th

Born in November – November 18th

Born in December – November 19

How to withdraw money?

The withdrawal can be made at the ATM, find out how to do it:

At the ATM, select “Emergency Assistance Withdrawal”;

Enter your CPF and confirm;

Enter the six-number code generated in the Caixa Tem application and confirm;

Choose a value and press “enter”;

So, just wait for the money to withdraw.

How to withdraw without the card?

Beneficiaries can withdraw their benefit without the card:

The withdrawal is done without a card, so click on the “Enter” button on the ATM keyboard.

Click on the “Emergency Aid Withdrawal” button.

Enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button.

Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button.

Choose a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.

Wait for the money to be released.

How to generate the code in Caixa Tem?

The code is used for the withdrawal, it can be found in the Caixa Tem application:

In the application’s digital savings, select withdrawal and enter the amount;

The generated code must be written down to be used at an ATM or Lotteric Houses unit at the time of withdrawal.

What to do with the money before being able to withdraw?

With the money in the Digital Social Savings account, beneficiaries can make payments and purchases online. The transfer can be performed using the virtual debit card, available on the Caixa TEM app.

With the release of the withdrawal, beneficiaries can also make a bank transfer to any bank, free of charge. However, Caixa TEM has the following monthly limitations: R$600 by transfer, R$1,200.00 per day and R$5,000 monthly, with three transfers each month.

In addition, at Caixa TEM, two withdrawals and two printed statements are allowed. However, with the app there is the possibility to consult the statement as many times as you want. Transfers to Caixa Econômica Federal accounts are unlimited.

Brazil Aid

Auxílio Brasil will replace the payment of emergency aid to beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família program to distribute income to people who are in poverty or extreme poverty. Despite this, the government is having some problems in continuing to implement the program.

Who will receive the brazilian aid?

The contemplated beneficiaries would only be 14.6 million of families covered by the Bolsa Família program. More than 3 million people who are also part of the BF criteria.

benefit amount

The government is discussing ways to fund Brazil Aid, meanwhile, it intends to pay installments of R$300.

Jheniffer Freitas Jheniffer Aparecida Corrêa Freitas has a degree in Journalism from the University of Mogi das Cruzes. She served as press officer for the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo and the São Paulo State Secretariat for Health. She is currently the editor of the FDR portal, producing guidelines on popular economy and finance.