Deputy Pocketnarista who leads truck drivers says that Bolsonaro works for banker and investor – 10/24/2021 – Panel

Poconarist deputy Nereu Crispim (PSL-RS), president of the Mixed Parliamentary Front of Autonomous and CLT truck drivers, joined the queue made up of close allies of the president who have been disappointed with his handling of the country.

Ahead of negotiations on the truck drivers’ agendas with the federal administration, the congressman affirms that Bolsonaro and Minister Paulo Guedes, of Economy, today “only work for bankers and investors on the Stock Exchange”.

“The R$ 400 they are offering is alms for the truck driver”, he adds, referring to the aid that Bolsonaro promised to create for the category.

Crispim also claims that truck drivers no longer want to talk to Minister Tarcísio de Freitas, from Infrastructure, the main interlocutor in the category so far. “He’s been pushing everything with his belly for three years. Enough,” says Crispim.

“The only person we don’t want to participate in a meeting with truck drivers is him. He didn’t make any delivery by self-employed truck drivers. We insist that he doesn’t. He claimed to be authorized by the government to handle these guidelines and has never resolved anything since 2018. Always small talk,” he adds.

After confirming a meeting with Crispim and representatives of the truck drivers for Thursday (28), the Federal Government’s Special Secretariat for Social Articulation canceled by email alleging that it had been reported in the press that ministers would be present, which would not be true.

“Due to the news published in the press that the meeting would be held with the participation of Ministers of State, which is not consistent with the invitation sent, this Special Secretariat for Social Articulation informs the cancellation of the meeting on the 28th”, says message sent to Crispim by the head of the office of the agency.

Crispim, who says he is the most loyal deputy to the government in voting on economic agendas, says that Bolsonaro is ordering the November 1 strike and that there is no forecast of new meetings for negotiations with the Bolsonaro government.

He is negotiating meetings with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG).

“This time the truck drivers are very committed, well closed. The guidelines are unified, with a minimum floor, special retirement, stopping point. And the main one, the change in Petrobras’ pricing policy, which annihilates any financial results of autonomous truck drivers, who are in a situation of misery, as well as the population, using firewood to cook, buying bones for R$ 4”, says Crispim.

The assessment at the Palace is that Crispim is trying to promote himself at the expense of the government and that the dialogue with him was therefore interrupted. But truck driver leaders, such as Wallace Landim, the Chorão, leader of the 2018 strike, point to Crispim as the category’s parliamentary negotiator.