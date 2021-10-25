Difficulties, choices and consequences: Cruzeiro moves into its third year in Serie B | cruise

There have been 69 rounds for Cruzeiro since the beginning of the journey in Serie B, in 2020. All of them without the team, which turned 100 this season, appearing among the top four, guaranteeing access to the First Division of the Brazilian Championship .

Cruzeiro’s best position was ninth in the third round of last year’s competition. To understand what is happening at Toca da Raposa, it is necessary to look to 2020 and also to 2021. Different years, but with similar difficulties, choices and consequences.

According to the mathematics department at UFMG, the chance of Cruzeiro, 12th in the table, getting access to the next edition of the Series A is 0.012%

The club’s debts reach nearly R$900 million. Even so, Cruzeiro went to the market and hired 23 players in 2020. Not counting the nine athletes who returned on loan. At the end of the year, 12 players left the main squad.

– Cruzeiro has a bad team. And to make matters worse, more and more players are being hired, the number of reinforcements surpassing 40, which are not reinforcements because they do not reinforce – says PVC, commentator for Grupo Globo.

In 2021, Cruzeiro’s financial crisis continues, and another 17 players were hired by the club’s management. Altogether, there were more than 40 in the last two years. It is important to point out that, during part of this period, Fox was prohibited from registering athletes, due to FIFA punishments, due to unpaid debts with clubs abroad.

– Cruzeiro doesn’t have a shirt to place bets on. The weight of Cruzeiro’s shirt is too big for you to go randomly making signings – says commentator Roger Flores.

Adilson Batista was the club’s first coach in 2020. He was followed by Enderson Moreira, Ney Franco and Luiz Felipe Scolari. The coach from Rio Grande do Sul, 2002 World Cup champion with the Brazilian team, fulfilled the objective of avoiding Cruzeiro’s relegation to Serie C, but the dream of returning to Serie A passed away.

– We can’t have a six-point loss situation again. We cannot have wage situations, with difficulties as we are living – said Felipão, in one of the press conferences as coach of Cruzeiro.

Currently, Vanderlei Luxemburgo directs Cruzeiro in the Serie B dispute. Winning coach, experienced and with an important passage in the centenary history of the club. Like Felipão, he was hired after the board bet on coaches with varied profiles such as Felipe Conceição and Mozart.

All of them close the account of seven technicians hired by Cruzeiro in two years. A trainer every three months.

– What was lacking in my case, maybe I could have a little more time to work – explains Ney Franco.

– We’ll always pay the bill. It is much easier to change the coach than to send five, six athletes away – adds Adilson Batista.

– The seven technicians are part of the cause, of the failure, but they are the consequence of the terrible administration that Cruzeiro has had, even with the change of directors – PVC says.

– The mistake that Cruzeiro cannot make, and that it made from 20 to 21, was the change of coach from one season to another. From 20 to 21 he had to do it because Felipão decided not to follow. I think keeping Vanderlei is the right attitude because he is a guy who seems to be closed even with the project, is interested in following up and already knows the group – assesses Henrique Fernandes, commentator for Grupo Globo.

To continue in 2022, Vanderlei Luxemburgo asks for the same condition imposed when he agreed with the club, in August: that the salaries of employees and players of Cruzeiro be updated and paid on time.

– I want to continue, the president wants me to continue, the sponsor wants me to continue. So we’re in a well-directed process of this, we just need to put the project we want for next year – Vanderlei Luxemburgo

– I think Cruzeiro needs a competitive team. Cruzeiro has not had a competitive team for a long time. Then there is no project, there is no sustainable planning. Cruzeiro needs to go to the market and get the signings right – adds Roger Flores