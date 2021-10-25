Difficulty losing weight may be linked to gut bacteria

Do you know those people who gain weight very easily even with a controlled diet? Or still have difficulty losing weight? Overweight and obesity can be linked with the imbalance of a bacteria in the intestine.

Known as dysbiosis, the condition is characterized by imbalanced gut microbiota and can begin even before birth. In other words, from an early age the individual may already have a tendency to gain weight.

A study by the University of Washington looked at gut bacteria from a group of people who were part of a weight-loss program. All had similar metabolisms.

The results showed that those who lost more weight had more bacterial enzymes that facilitate the breakdown of sugar and carbohydrates, thus reducing the chances of fat accumulation in the body.

Most intestinal microorganisms are formed by the age of three. Until the end of life, the person will live with these sets. However, medical factors such as illness, drug use and stress can influence this.

Bacteria and the difficulty to lose weight

Physician Ricardo Barbuti, from the Department of Gastroenterology, Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, USP, explained in an interview to R7 how this trend works. “Who will give you the first bacteria, the first viruses, the first fungi is actually your mother. If your mother already has an unbalanced microbiota, her microbiota will also be unbalanced, which can make it difficult to lose weight”, he said.

“Of course there is a genetic predisposition to obesity. Now, the expression of these genes can be modified by the type of microbiota you have”, he added. Individuals with dysbiosis may even have a tendency for other bacteria to enter the intestine, causing inflammation.

“This inflammatory process is sensed by nerves — it’s like they have scanners — that transmit this message directly to your brain, specifically to a region called the hypothalamus. This region of the hypothalamus communicates directly with our main gland, which is the pituitary or pineal. The pituitary controls its entire metabolism: the activity of the adrenal, the thyroid, the testicles, the ovaries”, completes the doctor to the portal.

The specialist also explains that it is not simple to change the composition of the microbiota and that everything depends on a balance. Healthy eating and exercise help, and often abrupt diets, such as cutting out carbohydrates completely, can get in the way. This type of diet also facilitates weight gain after the process, keeping it difficult to lose weight.

