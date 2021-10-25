Director of HGRS participates in the opening of events of the institution’s SED-CHD

The general director of Hospital Geral Roberto Santos (HGRS), Adil Duarte, participated in the opening of the IV Advanced Digestive Endoscopy Course of the Digestive Endoscopy Service and Digestive Hemorrhage Center (SED-CHD-HGRS) and the IV Nursing Course in Digestive Endoscopy, this Friday (22). The events take place until tomorrow, at Wish Hotel da Bahia.

Alongside the SED-CHD coordinators – Igelmar Paes, Marcos Clarêncio and Patrícia Carneiro –, Adil recalled the importance of the service for the health of Bahia and spoke about the investments made by the State Government. “Over the past nine years, the State Government has invested around 70 million reais in Roberto Santos – which would be equivalent to the construction of two large hospitals – and the CHD, in these works for renovation and qualification of equipment, was awarded. About 90 days ago, we started the renovation and we hope, soon, to deliver a more modern SED-CHD with better working conditions for all those who work within the hospital in the area of ​​digestive endoscopy”, he recalled.