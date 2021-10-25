Do you miss traveling? See which are the safest cities in the world to visit

posted on 10/25/2021 11:25 AM



(credit: Niller56/Pixabay)

With vaccination advancing and the number of covid-19 cases declining, Brazilians are excited to travel again. Contributing to this is that many countries are reviewing policies against Brazilian tourists. The US Embassy, ​​for example, has no more vacancies until the end of the year for those interested in obtaining a visa.

But for those looking for security, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released the Safe Cities Index 2021. The survey ranks 60 cities around the world based on 76 public safety indicators. This year, of course, the index also took into account the response to covid-19 and how well prepared these cities are to deal with health emergencies.

In the midst of growing discussions about climate change and its impacts, the index also included, for the first time, an analysis of environmental safety. Thus, the five topics in the index are: personnel, health, infrastructure, digital and environmental safety.

The five cities that stood out this year were: Copenhagen, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. This is the first time that the Danish capital appears at the top of the ranking, but the first places in general, remained the same as in the other four editions of the index.

The report highlights that it is still too early to make a concrete analysis of the cities’ response to covid-19, after all the pandemic has not ended. However, the index states that the need to rethink the preparation of the health system is already clear.

See why these five cities are the safest in the world:

Copenhagen, Denmark

The capital of Denmark stands out for having a low crime rate. “Everyone should feel safe in Copenhagen, whether they are children or the elderly, men or women, LGBTIQIA+ or part of any other minority. That’s why we continually work to improve security for our citizens,” City Mayor Lars Weiss told the report .

Another highlight of the city is the low inequality rate. In Denmark, the children of a company CEO attend the same school as the children of a cleaning assistant. In addition, the city stands out in the environmental issue, with great incentive to the use of renewable energy and many areas of forest cover.

In response to the pandemic, the city moved quickly to combat the spread of covid-19, with free mass testing. Also to ensure that the economic effects were minimal, such as mental health promotion measures and economic boost for bars and restaurants.

Toronto, Canada

In Toronto, respect for diversity and a strong public education system make the city the second safest in the world. In addition, the city has a range of assistance for those in need. “One thing we learned during the pandemic is that you can do your job more effectively by far if everyone is involved in security – particularly community-based organizations. unsafe in their own lives or to create unsafe circumstances for others,” says Mayor John Tory. During the pandemic, people could be vaccinated at home and the city had a major immunization campaign.

Singapore

The global financial center was one of the highest rated in response to covid-19. The city already has one of the highest rates of vaccination with two doses in the world. The city came out on top during the agency’s ranking pandemic Bloomberg of resilience for covid. Since the start of the pandemic, the city-state of 5 million people has registered only 315 deaths from the disease.

sydney, australia

Soon after, the index lists one of the largest Australian cities as one of the safest in the world. Australia was one of the first countries to close borders during the pandemic and establish a lockdown. As a result, the city managed to maintain very low levels of contamination. With 70% of the population fully vaccinated, the city is now preparing for a gradual reopening. The city also stood out in digital security.

Tokyo, Japan

Stage of the 2020 Olympics, the Japanese capital stands out in health and infrastructure. In response to the pandemic, the city did not impose a lockdown, but asked residents to stay at home.