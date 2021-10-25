Dogs and cats are vaccinated against rabies at more than 100 stations

While making fun of the camera, the cat Jujube didn’t even notice the bite (Photo: Leonardo Costa)

Dogs and cats moved Juiz de Fora this Saturday (23), marked by the animal rabies vaccination campaign, coordinated by the Zoonoses sector of the Municipal Health Department (PJF). The objective of immunizing against the rabies virus canines and felines, from the age of 3 months, who live in the urban area of ​​the city, is to continue ensuring the absence of cases of the disease in these animals, which has occurred in the city since 1998, ” due to the extensive vaccination campaigns carried out for several consecutive years”.

From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, around one hundred points of application of the vaccine were structured in the external areas of all Basic Health Units (UBSs), public squares, soccer fields and community centers. The nursing technician Carlos Adriano de Almeida, 44, took advantage of the opportunity and went to the stand set up at Parque Halfeld to vaccinate the rottweiler Billy, just 8 months old. “He had already taken the necessary vaccines at the vet, but this is the first time. Reacted well, joked a lot.” He emphasized the importance of vaccination to take care of pets. “In my case, he is a friend and companion.”

Christiane Jalles, 48, political scientist and professor at the Department of Social Sciences at the Federal University of Juiz de Fora (UFJF), also chose the post set up in the heart of the city to go with her husband Marcelo, 46, and son Joaquim, 7, immunize the 3-year-old Jujuba kitten. “Vaccination is an act of love and respect for the animal and human beings. And rabies vaccination is yet another example of the importance of a public and universal health system.”

The expectation of the PJF was to vaccinate more than 50 thousand animals this Saturday. Those responsible for dogs and felines that were unable to take them on the date should contact the Zoonoses Department, by phone 3690-7030, and request an appointment. “Animal rabies vaccination represents the most important action in preventing the onset of the disease. According to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health (MS), the Municipal Health Department performs the vaccination of dogs and cats, as these animals are the main transmitters of rabies to humans, being recommended to owners of cattle, horses, goats, sheep and swine, who acquire the vaccine and carry out the vaccination of all their animals, since the disease corresponds to a pathology that is transmitted by mammals”, highlighted the City Hall.

Through the consultancy, the veterinarian and coordinator of the Animal Rabies Vaccination Campaign, José Geraldo de Castro Júnior, explained that rabies is a zoonosis caused by viruses and transmitted by mammals, mainly dogs and cats, “it is worth noting that transmission to man can occur through horses and cattle, wild animals/bats, mainly in rural areas”. Also according to him, transmission occurs through biting, scratching and licking mucous membranes, as the virus is present in the saliva of contaminated animals. “Unfortunately, some owners of cattle and horses still do not vaccinate their animals, allowing them to be exposed to viral circulation and the appearance of clinical cases.”

In situations of bites or scratches from dogs, cats or other possibly contaminated animals, victims should look for the Emergency Room Hospital (HPS), as its serum therapy service is a reference in anti-rabies treatment in the region. At the site, the need for the application of vaccine and/or anti-rabies serum will be evaluated. In addition to the vaccination of animals, this procedure is considered by specialists as another important action in preventing the disease.