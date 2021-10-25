Dogs surrounded by lava in La Palma disappear, and group leaves mysterious message

Lívia Marra, from SP – Four dogs that spent weeks surrounded by lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Spanish island of La Palma, were removed from the site by an anonymous group.

Self-titled Team A, the group has left a message in the tank where the hounds have taken refuge and claims they are fine. The destination, however, is uncertain, and protectors demand information about the whereabouts and health status.

The disappearance of the animals occurred after activists and a company articulated an unprecedented operation to rescue the animals by drones, last week.

During a test flight, however, the dogs were not sighted, but Aerocamaras identified human footprints in the ash, an area of ​​risk. At the site, a banner with the words “Força, La Palma. Dogs are fine”, and signed by “A Team”.

One of the reasons for the secret rescue would be to escape punishment, as access to the area is blocked.

The rescuers took risks, although measurements show that the temperature of the lava around the land has decreased, allowing them to walk there.

After the disappearance, also anonymous video shows dogs eating and looking fine. The NGO Leales, however, claims that the images predate the eruption and compares photos of the extremely thin animals while they were isolated and fatter, in the video.

The NGO demands that current images of the animals be published, with the daily newspaper to confirm the registration date. Another question is whether they are with the tutor, who had to leave the place in a hurry due to the eruption, or in some shelter. Protectors also want to know if the furry ones are receiving proper veterinary care.

During the period in which they were isolated in the tank, the animals received food through a drone. The planned rescue with the equipment would be an unprecedented operation, authorized by the authorities.

The idea was to send a powerful drone equipped with a net and thus remove each dog. But there was an expectation of how the animals’ reaction would be, which were already stressed by the situation.