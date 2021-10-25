Dollar operates in fall with higher expectation of higher Selic | Economy

The dollar operates in a fall this Monday (25), amid expectations of an even greater rise in the basic interest rate this week after the federal government’s maneuvers to circumvent the spending ceiling, raising fears of fiscal uncontrolled in the country.

At 9:50 am, the North American currency retreated 0.18%, quoted at R$ 5.6181. See more quotes.

On Friday, the dollar closed down 0.65%, quoted at R$ 5.6282, but accumulated 3.22% advance in the week. In the month, the US currency is up 3.35%. In the year, the advance is 8.50%.

Market starts to predict higher interest rates

The week begins with more financial institutions forecasting an acceleration in the rate of interest rate hikes, as investors see inflationary prospects weakening amid currency devaluation and the general uncertainty scenario.

Last week, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes proposed breaking the spending ceiling (a mechanism that limits the increase in most expenditures to the inflation of the previous year) to make the government’s new social program, Auxílio Brasil, viable.

In the market’s view, the maneuvers to break the spending ceiling put even more pressure on the dollar and on the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which decides on Wednesday (27) the new basic interest rate (Selic) , currently at 6.25% per year.

According to the Central Bank’s Focus survey, released on Monday, the economy’s base rate should rise from the current 6.25% to 7.5% per year – an increase of 1.25 percentage points. Until then, the market believed in a smaller growth, of 1 percentage point this week.

But houses like XP, for example, see an even greater monetary tightening, of 1.50 percentage points. At the end of the cycle, the house estimates that the Selic will be at 11% per year, compared to a rate of 6.25% currently.

“The BC has been saying that there was an upward symmetry in the balances of inflation. It said that the projection it made had an upward symmetry due to the fiscal risk and that if expenses were increased, increasing the pressure of demand, the projections for inflation would be higher. Last week, the signal was that the fiscal policy will be expansionary, and if it is like that, monetary policy has to be contractionary. As the fiscal risk materialized”, evaluated the chief economist of XP, Caio Megale, in an interview with GloboNews (see news above).

The financial market also raised the forecast for the Selic rate at the end of 2021 from 8.25% to 8.75% per year. 75% to 9.5% per year, according to the Focus survey.

Worsening expectations for inflation and GDP

The explosion of public debt and the risk of an uncontrolled fiscal situation are pointed out by analysts and investors as one of the main factors of domestic uncertainty, which may even make a sustained recovery of the Brazilian economy unfeasible.

The market started to project an inflation of 8.96% in 2021. For 2022, the estimate for the IPCA rose from 4.17% to 4.18%. The estimate for the increase of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), on the other hand, fell from 5.01% to 4.97% in 2021. For 2022, the market lowered the forecast for high economic growth from 1.50% to 1.40 %.

For the dollar, the projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 rose from R$ 5.25 to R$ 5.45. Towards the end of 2022, it increased from R$ 5.25 to R$ 5.45 per dollar.

XP has revised its exchange rate forecast to R$5.7 per dollar in 2021 and 2022.

