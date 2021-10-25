Duda Reis and Gui Araujo were at a show by Nego do Borel. See details

This bullshit has no end! Sources in the column claim that Duda Reis stayed with Gui Araujo after his first breakup with Nego do Borel. The separation took place after the ex-couple’s trip to Portugal, in which Duda was single for six months. The affair between the two would have taken place in a box where Nego do Borel was performing during the 2020 Carnival.

The source also claims that after this episode they didn’t stay anymore and Duda resumed her relationship with the funkeiro. On another occasion, Bill, who nurtured a friendship with Nego do Borel, went to the singer’s residence and, not satisfied, would have made a new pick on Duda, questioning if she remembered Carnival.

Nego do Borel and Gui Araujo Nego do Borel exhibited prints of a conversation with Gui Araujo Print Nego do Borel The prints reveal that Gui Araujo actually invested in a friendship with Nego do Borel, as defended by the funkeiro in the reality show Print Nego do Borel The funkeiro exposed an old conversation with Gui Araujo in his Stories on Instagram Duda Reis and Gui Araújo Duda Reis and Gui Araújo have already had a relationship and it seems that the rapprochement between the two has happened since the 2020 CarnivalReproduction/Instagram duda reis gui araujo After learning that she was betrayed by Gui Araujo, Duda referred to the situation as “liberation”reproduction 0

Recently, Gui Araujo was exposed by Nego do Borel and his talaric image already dominates the web. In the sequence of prints, the funkeiro showed how the current pawn of A Fazenda showed himself to be the singer’s friend and hoped that the couple would even marry.

Until then, what was known about the relationship between Gui Araujo and Duda Reis is that it was a recent relationship, after the definitive end between the influencer and Nego do Borel, but it seems that they were close to other carnivals, if you understand me.