Duda Reis is revolted by the news about Gui Araujo and Nego Borel: ‘I’ve never done this and I never would’

WL! Duda Reis used her Twitter this Monday (25) to rebut a Leo Dias story, and even harshly criticized the journalist. The imbroglio began with an article posted by Dias today. In the text, he stated that sources reported having seen Duda and Gui Araújo staying after the blonde’s first breakup with Nego do Borel, her ex-fiancé. The kiss, in fact, would have happened precisely during a performance of the funkeiro at Carnaval 2020. At the time, the couple was separated for about six months.

According to the column, Reis and Gui would have interrupted their involvement because she returned with Nego. Araújo, who was a friend of the singer at that time, would have frequented his house and used the opportunity to make new songs at Duda, asking if she would remember Carnival. The relationship between the influencer and the pawn is nothing new, but what was known is that everything would have happened only recently.

Out of breath, the blonde denied the information, and even attacked Leo. “Léo Dias’ work: lying hard, inventing material that he takes from the beyond, defaming people, discrediting ALL women (this is a good one to emphasize), passing the cloth to the wrong, standing next to abusers and aggressors and doing EVERYTHING what a serious journalist wouldn’t do“, started the influencer.

“This story is UNBELIEVABLE! A CLEAR lie, I never did it and never would. Leo Dias, why did you never call me or my team to find out about my side before posting defamatory stories? Because you are bought! I’m not afraid to speak“, snapped Dudley.

Finally, the girl made herself available to speak directly to Leo about the case. “I know a lot of public figures are afraid of you, I’m not. Whenever you want, you can call me directly, I’ll help you in any situation. You have no arguments and live on lies“, he pointed out.

