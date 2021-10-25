‘Dune’ becomes Warner Bros’ LARGEST US box office debut after the pandemic

The adaptation ‘Dune‘ finally debuted at the US box office, surpassing projections with great US$ 40.1 million collected during the first weekend.

The result represents the BIGGEST debut of the Warner Bros. since the hybrid launch in streaming with the HBO Max in the country – surpassing the debut of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong‘ (US$31M).

In the international market, the long sum solid US$180.6 million.

In total, the adaptation has already collected US$220.7 million worldwide.

Review | Dune – Denis Villeneuve lives up to expectations?

Please note that ‘Dune‘ is already on display in national cinemas!

Enjoy watching:



The plot follows Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man born with a great destiny beyond his comprehension, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his life, family and people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s most precious resource – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who can master their fear will survive.

Timothee Chalamet (‘Call Me by His Name’) star. The cast still has Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Dave Baptist, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, Zendaya, Josh Brolin and David Dastmalchian.