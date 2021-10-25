‘Dune’ grosses $40 million at the US box office on premiere – Cultura

Dune, adaptation of the epic of Frank Herbert Science Fiction per Denis Villeneuve, debuted grossing $40.1 million at the North American box office. It’s a respectable start, considering the ongoing pandemic and the film’s unconventional theatrical premiere.

In addition to being shown in 4,125 national cinemas, Dune – like all Warner Bros. movies. in 2021 – debuted simultaneously on HBO Max, which may have taken a share of overall ticket sales.

In a milestone for the studio, Dune achieved the highest three-day count for the Warner Bros. since the company began its simultaneous launch strategy in HBO Max.

Godzilla vs. Kong, which set a then pandemic record of $31 million raised in April, had already hit that mark.

In the intervening months, expected films such as The Suicide Squad, the sports comedy of LeBron James Space Jam: A New Legacy and the musical adaptation In a New York Neighborhood failed box office expectations while being offered simultaneously on HBO Max.

“I’m smiling,” said Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution, Jeff Goldstein, this Sunday morning, 24.

“Exhibitors are thrilled. The best part is that fans are loving what they’re seeing. They’re loving the big screen experience. It was the winner of a weekend for movie lovers.”