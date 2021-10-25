Dutch startup Hardt Hyperloop receives funding from the European Innovation Council

Little-spoken Hardt Hyperloop has just surpassed its most famous competitors by one important criterion. It became the first to receive official support from the European Union. €15 million (R$98.6 million) were given by the European Innovation Council (EIC).

Hardt is part of a consortium for the development of standards for a European hyperloop that is compatible across countries. It was already cooperating with the Dutch government and trading partners to establish what it believes will be Europe’s first route between Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

publicity

Hardt didn’t invent Hyperloop

Hyperloop is a technology openly disclosed by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. It consists of maglev-type cars inside a tunnel with almost absolute vacuum.

Maglevs (from “magnetic levitation” in English) are trains that already exist, and work, as the name implies, without touching the rails, levitated by magnetic force. Also driven by magnetism, in the form of linear motors, which are outside the train, on the rails.

Combining the absence of friction with the track of a maglev with the absence of friction with the air inside a tunnel that has no air, the idea is that these cars move at more than 1000 km/h.

We say wagons, not trains, because the idea is also to use disconnected wagons. Compositions are unnecessary because the propulsion is not in a locomotive, but in linear engines on the rails. And as technology advances, individual control will allow for more flexibility in creating “virtual trains” made up of several of these cars close together but not connected to each other.

test center

Hardt aims to be the first company to make a Hyperloop test facility in Europe. The European Hyperloop Center will receive developers from around the world, and will test problematic things in the technology: like changing lanes and simulating emergencies. Its opening is scheduled for 2023.

Tim Houter, co-founder of Hardt Hyperloop, commented on the award: “It’s great that we’ve earned the trust of the European Commission. Their support will help accelerate the development of a European hyperloop network, bringing us much closer to significant CO savings. two . European cities will be connected [de forma] smarter, faster and cheaper”.

Read more:

Have watched our videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!