Economic Calendar – Stay up to date with the relevant issues of the week By Investing.com

By Noreen Burke and Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – After the week with the relaxation of the spending ceiling to accommodate resources for new government social programs, the market’s attention is turning to the Copom meeting. In addition, volatility may be heightened with the acceleration of the balance sheet season for companies listed on B3.

In the US, this week will see results announcements from several tech giants, as well as some key economic data, such as Thursday’s third quarter US GDP preview. Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting in a context of persistent inflationary pressures.

Evergrande has got another week to deal with the impending debt crisis, casting a shadow over the world’s second-largest economy as the roller coaster rides on.

Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

1. Copon under pressure

The ended the week with the biggest weekly drop since March 2020, when the coronavirus crisis began. The main stock index had an accumulated low of 7.28%, while the dollar reached a maximum of R$ 5.75 in Friday’s trading session, closing the week with an accumulated increase of 3.16% to R$ 5.6273 .

The re-pricing of Brazilian assets with an increase in the risk premium takes place after the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, admits the relaxation of the spending ceiling to allocate resources to the government’s new social program, Auxílio Brasil. The value of the program will be R$400, with R$300 covered by the ceiling and R$100 outside it, which corresponds to R$30 billion.

In addition, the PEC dos Precatórios incorporated the anticipation of the revision of the 2026 spending ceiling for this year by proposing a change in the period for adjusting the ceiling based on the IPCA. Today, the readjustment takes place from the accumulated inflation from July to June of the current year. The proposal is for the readjustment to take place from the calendar year, that is, from January to December. With that, it frees up R$ 35 billion of expenses for the government.

This week, the Copom starts its two-day monetary policy meeting under pressure. The committee had anticipated in the statement of the last meeting the increase of 100 basis points in October, from 6.25% to 7.25%, a magnitude that is still expected by the market. However, the Copom has always conditioned the rate of increase in the rate at a level slightly above neutral, among other variables, to the maintenance and advancement of the liberal and fiscal reform agenda.

With the flexibilization of the ceiling, increased to 7.5%. There are still high projections of 1.5 percentage points, to 7.75%. In fact, the pressure to accelerate monetary tightening came from Guedes himself, who highlighted the need for the Central Bank to keep an eye on inflation and “”.

The week also promises the release of other economic data relevant to the Copom decision this week. In addition to Monday, Tuesday will be known as October, with a monthly high deceleration projection, from 1.14% in September to 0.98% according to projections. On Wednesday, it will be the turn of the Producer Price Index () and . On Thursday, the October one will be released. Finally, on Friday, the data related to fiscal policy will be released: and .

2. Season of balance sheets in the US and Brazil

Four of the five actions of the FAANG group are scheduled to release their results during the week – Facebook (NASDAQ:) (SA:) has a release date scheduled for Monday, followed by Alphabet (NASDAQ:) (SA:), parent Google on Tuesday, while Apple (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Amazon (NASDAQ:) (SA:) release their results on Thursday.

Stellar growth and the heavy weight of FAANG shares on the market make these assets have a disproportionate impact on the capital market as a whole, pushing markets upward for more than a decade.

Strong earnings announcements could help tech stocks extend the dominance they have established over value stocks in a market tug of war, as equity investors face a trade-off between a strong economic recovery and rising commodity prices. on the one hand, and the increase in and on the other.

In Brazil, the balance sheet season gains traction after that of the most relevant companies last Friday, after the market closes. The second starts with Tim (SA:), Neoenergia (SA:), EDP (SA:) Brasil, Ecorodovias (SA:) and Smiles (SA:). In the following days, there will be banks Inter and Santander (SA:), mining company Vale (SA:), steelmaker Usiminas (SA:) and state-owned Petrobras (SA:).

3. US GDP and ECB meeting

Thursday’s data is expected to show the extent of the hurdles that hit the US economy in the third quarter. Economists predict that market growth slowed to 2.8%, down from 6.7% in the previous three months.

Delta variant impacts, along with rising prices, problems in supply chains and labor shortages contributed to the less dynamic growth, but these effects are expected to dissipate in the fourth quarter.

Other economic data to watch over the week include reports on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday spending. Friday’s data includes the , which is speculated to be the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation metric.

The economic data will be closely watched as it will be announced shortly before the Federal Reserve’s November meeting next week, in which the central bank is expected to announce plans to begin reducing its asset purchases, an important first step in the sense of possible interest rate increases.

Across the Atlantic, the bank will hold its next monetary policy meeting on Thursday, amid tensions among policymakers over the likely duration of the eurozone rise and whether or not the bank should adjust its monetary policy. due to this fact.

At their last meeting in September, officials pushed back the decision on bond purchases to December, but eurozone inflation has since climbed to its highest level in 13 years, amid supply bottlenecks and rising energy prices. .

The tapering is likely to start in November and has already indicated that interest rate hikes are coming soon, so the question is: will the ECB follow this movement?

The after meeting on Thursday, with the head of the ECB, is likely to give investors clues as to the December decision.

4. Evergrande buys time

Reuters reported on Sunday that China’s Evergrande (OTC:) has resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities, including .

The news comes after the company appeared to have avoided a default last week, when it defaulted on a last-minute default, but there are still no reports on the progress of a comprehensive restructuring of the company’s huge pile of debt.

China’s second-largest real estate developer is mired in a debt crisis, with more than $300 billion in obligations.

The crisis at Evergrande has spread across the world, which economists say accounts for about 30% of the economy, leading to a series of default announcements, rating downgrades and corporate bond crashes.

5. Bitcoin volatility

The currency hit an all-time high of $67,016 on Wednesday, surpassing an April record boosted by bets that the first cryptocurrency exchange traded funds (ETFs) would pave the way for more money to go into digital assets.

The new ones are tracked instead of the spot price.

The new high came after the world’s biggest digital currency struggled in recent months, with a brief dip below $30,000 after China began cracking down on digital currencies.

Bitcoin advocates believe that the start of ETFs will provide support for prices. Others assess the digital currency as a hedge against inflation, arguing that it’s a more important factor in the cryptoactive rally, though skeptics claim it’s actually a symptom.

Either way, Bitcoin volatility is expected to continue.

