Ed Sheeran claims to have tested positive for Covid-19

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced this Sunday (24) that he tested positive for Covid-19.

“A quick note to let you guys know that I’ve unfortunately tested positive for Covid, so now I’m isolating myself and following government guidelines,” said Sheeran, 30, in a statement posted on his Instagram account.

The news comes ahead of their long-awaited fourth studio album titled “=” (pronounced “equal”), which will be revealed on Friday (29), four years after recording began.

“That means I can’t make any personal commitments right now, so I’ll do as many interviews/presentations as planned from my home,” added Sheeran on Instagram. “Sorry to anyone I have let down.”

The singer did not mention in the publication whether he was vaccinated. But in July he joined James Corden for a segment on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” where the two changed the lyrics to Sheeran’s hit “Shape of You” with lines about Covid-19 vaccination. .

“Modern or Pfizer will do, You’ll be good after jab number two, but wait two weeks for it to take effect,” read the version. “Modern or Pfizer will do. You will be fine after the second application, but wait two weeks for it to take effect”, in Portuguese.

Toyin Owoseje, from CNN, contributed to this report.

This is a translated text. To read the original in English, click here.