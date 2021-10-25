Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for Covid-19 Days Before New Album Release

LONDON – British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation. The announcement, made through their social networks, takes place days before the release of their new album, scheduled for the next 29th.

“Hey guys. Quick note to say that unfortunately I tested positive for Covid, so now I’m isolating myself and following government guidelines. That means I can’t make any personal commitments right now, so I’ll do as many interviews as possible/ planned performances I can at my house. I apologize to anyone I have let down. Everyone be safe,” said the singer.

Sheeran’s next album, set to be released on Friday, will feature hits Shivers and Bad Habits, which are among the most listened to songs on Spotify. The album will be named “=”.

As part of the promotion, the singer was expected to participate in an Apple Music program to play his songs and answer questions from fans.