Eduardo Bolsonaro reproduces criticism of Trump’s son against Alec Baldwin – Politics

(photo: Angela Weiss / AFP) Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) shared a comment by the son of former US president Donald Trump Jr. in which he attacks American actor Alec Baldwin for his accidental shooting on a movie set. The shot killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza while shooting the film Rust, after Baldwin fired a scenic firearm.

Through social media, the son of President Jair Bolsonaro posted an image of the actor and translated the publication that calls Baldwin a “disarming asshole”.

“That look when a disarming asshole kills more people with a gun than his entire firearms collection has ever killed…”.

The deputy also wrote: “Actor Alec Baldwin killed a woman and left another wounded with a supposedly scenographic weapon. Maybe now he will start a campaign against scenographic weapons too.”

“That look when a disarming asshole kills more people with a gun than his entire firearms collection has ever killed.” Actor Alec Baldwin killed 1 woman and wounded another with a scenographic weapon. Maybe now he starts a campaign against scenographic weapons too@DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/79agoHaX2w — Eduardo Bolsonaro%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 (@BolsonaroSP) October 23, 2021

Actor Alec Baldwin is an avowed pacifist and has satirized former President Trump on Saturday Night Live.

On the 22nd, the Hollywood star said that “his heart is broken”. The actor guaranteed that he is fully cooperating with the police investigation.

“There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague of ours,” he wrote on Twitter.

She added, “My heart is broken for her husband, her son, and for everyone who knew and loved Halyna.”

Even supporters of the deputy characterized the post as “unnecessary”.

“I’m super against the disarmament of the population but I think this accident in a filming setting was tragic and has nothing to do with the issue! Sad fatality!”, wrote a follower.

“You make disgusting, shameful statements for anyone who has some responsibility. Have decorum, control yourself, raise the bar,” posted another.