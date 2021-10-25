Eliana changes her look and appears with short hair at Teleton 2021: ‘In style’ – Famous

Eliana (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

the presenter



eliana



debuted a new look at the opening of Teleton 2021, at



SBT



, and surprised fans with the change. The presenter’s look was motivated by her participation as godmother of the event that aims to raise funds for the



AACD



.

In an interview for the portal



UOL



, the blonde told details about the new cut. It was a very special night and that’s why I wanted to innovate: “I get excited about “Teleton” every year and I like to always give my best in every way on stage. Why not in style too?”.

The presenter also made a point of saying that she is honored to participate in the 24th event of the “Teleton” because she knows that she is helping to improve the lives of children, adults and seniors throughout Brazil. “Grande and necessary. A successful 24-year project. This marathon of good is aimed solely and exclusively at the benefit of people with disabilities. To achieve excellent medical-therapeutic rehabilitation requires a huge cost. The AACD, which, through donations, it gives children, adults and seniors from all over Brazil (whether they are referred by the SUS, health plans or individuals), have the opportunity of movement and dignity”, he pointed out.

Asked about the origin of the idea for the new hairstyle, Eliana made no mistake and said she was inspired by the actress



Robin Wright



, from the House of cards series, to make the change of look. “Yes. At Robin Wright and all his elegance!” he said.

On stage, the blonde was questioned by



Celso Portiolli



about the changes in her locks, Eliana revealed: “Everything to draw attention to this beautiful cause that Telethon”. The two Sunday commanders of SBT shared the stage with



Juliana Oliveira



, assistant of



Danilo Gentili



at the



the night,



besides



Daniel



,



Gustavo Mioto



,



Sabrina Sato



and



James Barnab



, a



narcissa



.