Elivaldo discovers that Marcão is Maurílio’s informant

In the next chapters of Empire, finally Mauril (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will end up in jail. The villain falls into a trap of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) and ends up detained, much to the delight of the man in black.

But, before going to prison, the bastard is pressured and reveals that his accomplice is Mark (Joe Ribeiro), the friend of Elivaldo (Rafael Losso) of the camelódromo.

Upon learning of the identity of Maurílio’s informant, Cristina (Leandra Leal) will soon vent to her brother. Meanwhile, the seller is surprised by the arrest of the boy, who goes to keep the “boss” company at the police station.

Cristina comes home and explains what happened. “Marcão’s arrest explains a lot. Remember my passport missing when I arrived from Switzerland? Mark! He’s been playing Maurilio’s spy for a long time!”, reveals.

Elivaldo refuses to believe, but Tuane (Nanda Costa) get real. “Stop being innocent. Remember that Marcao was interested in everything about his sister’s life?”, comments.

“He asked so many questions… And one day I saw him talking to a strange guy at the camelódromo. I even think it was this Maurílio guy…”, account.

the daughter of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) agrees with his sister-in-law and Elivaldo is outraged. “We spend years living with someone and don’t know anything about them… I thought Marcao was our friend…“Sorry.

