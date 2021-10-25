Enjoy! The Lisbon Oceanarium has a mega discount

THE from October 26th until November 23rd, on Tuesdays, you can visit the Lisbon Oceanarium at any time for just 10 euros.

Visitors will be able to ‘dive’ in the large central aquarium, discovering more than 500 species, with an emphasis on around 20 species of sharks and rays, sea otters, penguins and the sunfish. The visit extends to the two temporary exhibitions. “Submerged Forests by Takashi Amano” presents the tropical forests, in an experience conducted by Rodrigo Leão’s exclusive soundtrack. In turn, the artistic installation ‘ONE – The Sea as you never felt it’, by artist Maya Almeida, is the most recent exhibition, inaugurated in 2020, which presents a deep connection between man and the sea and invokes the grandeur of the ocean through an immersive experience in the Portuguese maritime territory.

To take advantage of this discount, you must purchase tickets at the online ticket office. The promotion is valid for everyone.

