Epic Games embraces banned Steam cryptocurrency games

According to a tweet published by Tim Sweeney, CEO of the Epic Game Store, the online store will accept games with technologies based on Blockchain, NFTs and cryptocurrencies. The change in Epic Games’ behavior comes shortly after rival Steam changes its rules and bans these types of games on its platform.

However, the decision is different from the previous positions of Sweeney, who already declared, in September, not to touch NFTs due to the large number of scams involving the technology.

According to Sweeney, despite making such a statement, he believes that with the welcome given by Epic Games, developers and consumers will have more freedom of choice. Furthermore, the CEO said that the statement made only applied to Epic Games as a game developer.

As a service, Epic Games will not impose technical and creative limitations on developers. But, for example, the company does not intend to bring NFTs as digital items with a unique signature in Fortnite, for example.

According to Sweeney, games with Blockchain technology will have to “follow relevant laws, be transparent with their terms and have an age rating for an appropriate group.”

In addition, it will not be possible to trade cryptocurrencies using the Epic Games Store payment method. It will be up to the developers to create their own methods.

The surprising thing about Epic Games’ announcement is that it was made just days after Steam changed its rules, banning all games that rely on Blockchain technology, including NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

The Steam rules change came to light on October 14th. The official account of one of the banned games, Age of Rust, explained about its removal, citing the new Steam rules as the reason.