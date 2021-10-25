Esteves’ illusion and the stock market’s reality

× SÃO PAULO, SP – 08.29.2019: PORTO ALEGRE STREET LIGHTING BIDDING – People movement during public auction session of lighting in the city of Porto Alegre at Bovespa headquarters, in the central region of São Paulo, this Thursday morning (29) . There were 8 interested companies with 4 classified for the final phase with discounts of more than 40%. (Photo: Bruno Rocha /Fotoarena/Folhapress) XMIT ORG: 1786416

The scenario of uncertainty in public accounts and an environment of rising inflation and interest, with the risk of stagnation, led to the cancellation or postponement of 68 initial public offerings (IPO) this year.

According to Globo, the number is higher than the number of IPOs carried out, which total 45 so far.

“Analysts point out that the proposal to change the spending ceiling last week, with a sharp fall in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, the B3, and the soaring of the dollar, put an end to the appetite of companies to raise funds with an IPO, particularly among the medium-sized ones, which intended to raise less than BRL 1 billion.”

Of the total dropouts, three were registered last week, when the proposal to include changes in the spending ceiling to make the Auxílio Brasil social program and other expenses viable led to the resignation of four secretaries from the team of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

The Ibovespa ended the week with an accumulated drop of 7.28%. In the year, the fall is already 10.69%. Just last week, three new IPOs were aborted.