Evergrande Bond Creditors Receive Interest Payment

(Bloomberg) – Some creditors of a bond whose coupon developer Evergrande did not pay on time last month received interest before the grace period ended on Saturday, according to people familiar with the matter.

At least two holders of the 8.25%-coupon dollar bond maturing in March 2022 received payment within the grace period, said the people, who declined to be identified. Prices for this and other Evergrande titles rose on Monday but are still at very low levels.

The initial deadline for paying the coupon expired on September 23, but the company showed no signs that investors had received payment.

People with knowledge of the matter said on Friday that Evergrande had transferred the $83.5 million coupon and that lenders would receive the funds before Saturday, which helped avoid a default by the developer.

Evergrande’s creditors are still gearing up for a possible restructuring of Evergrande’s debt, which could be one of the largest ever seen in China. The news about the payout buoyed China’s dollar high-yield bond market on Friday.

But the segment started the week at a low pressure from real estate companies, whose shares also fell on Monday after a government plan to expand pilot programs for property taxes.

These fees could put further pressure on developers’ cash flows as several companies have already defaulted this month. Last week, Modern Land China canceled a proposed extension of a $250 million bond that expires on Monday.

The next tests for Evergrande begin with a late payment of $45.2 million interest on a 9.5%-coupon dollar bond maturing in 2024. The 30-day grace period for this interest ends at 29 of October.

