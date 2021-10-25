Evergrande wants to give up building houses to focus on electric cars

Evergrande is starting to pay off its overdue debts and restart stalled real estate projects. Now, the embattled Chinese entrepreneur is signaling that he wants to abandon the housing sector and focus on cars.

Group chairman Xu Jiayin said on Friday that the company wants to make electric vehicles its main business in a decade, according to Chinese state media.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to a CNN Business request for comment about Xu’s comments.

The comments — reportedly made during an internal meeting in Evergrande, according to the state-owned 21st Century Business Herald — come as the company demonstrates some attempts to regain a solid footing.

The company said in a statement on Sunday that it had resumed work on more than 10 housing projects in southern Guangdong province, which will be handed over to buyers “one after another”.

She also made a major interest payment late last week, which allowed her to stay out of formal default, according to Chinese state media.

In comments quoted by state media, Xu guaranteed that the company could get back on track by restarting work and resuming sales, which, he said, would allow Evergrande to pay suppliers, investors and financiers

The company’s statement on Sunday also said the projects in Guangdong were “in full swing”. He said in a separate statement on WeChat that construction of more than 40 housing projects in the Pearl River Delta region – which lies in Guangdong – is “going along smoothly”.

China’s second-largest developer still has huge problems to deal with. It is buckling under debt of more than $300 billion and facing a wave of impending interest payment deadlines.

It met last week’s deadline to pay $83.5 million in interest on a US dollar bond, but that was at the end of a 30-day grace period. Another $47.5 million interest payment grace period ends this Friday.

Meanwhile, efforts to sell some of their businesses for cash are not going well. Last week, Evergrande said it had canceled a deal to sell a controlling stake in its property management unit to rival Chinese developer Hopson. This deal was valued at around $2.6 billion.

Challenge

A pivot for electric vehicles would also be a challenge. The subsidiary responsible for this part of the deal, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, has yet to deliver a single car.

Cars aren’t even the majority of its business as health management dominates its sales, according to the subsidiary’s preliminary results in June. (The company was formerly called Evergrande Health Industry Group, but changed its name last year to reflect its new priority.)

Last month, the electric car maker acknowledged it was having trouble paying suppliers and canceled plans to sell new shares. Attempts to sell part of a stake in the electric vehicle business to alleviate the company’s overall debt crisis have also failed.

Still, Evergrande signaled ambitious goals for its electric vehicle business. Last year, Xu promised the company would sell 1 million of these cars by 2025.

And earlier this month, the president of the electric vehicle unit, Liu Yongzhuo, said the company would deliver its first car in early 2022, according to a statement.

A change in strategy would also bring Evergrande into alignment with some of Beijing’s highest priorities.

While the government cracks down on the housing sector, it is also trying to increase production of electric vehicles in the world’s biggest car market.

Beijing has offered subsidies to car makers and buyers and wants new-energy vehicles to represent 20% of total new car sales by 2025, from the current level of around 5%.

Investors on Monday applauded Xu’s optimism. Shares in the electric vehicle unit rose more than 11% on Monday. But the stock is still 87% below this year.

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English)