Evino buys Grand Cru and becomes the 3rd largest Brazilian wine importer – Economy

THE Evine, the second largest wine e-commerce in the Latin America, bought the Grand Cru, a mix of importer and wine shop in Brazil and which, since 2014, belonged to the private equity fund Aqua Capital. After six months of negotiations, the contract was signed this weekend. With the acquisition, Evino becomes the third largest importer in Brazil, according to the Ideal Consulting ranking. It is behind Wine.com.br, which took the lead with the acquisition of importer Cantu in May this year, and VCT, the Chilean branch of Concha Y Toro in Brazil, which occupies second place.

The transaction amount was not disclosed. “By contract, we cannot disclose the amount, but the shareholders were very pleased,” says Alexandre Bratt, CEO of Grand Cru. The purchase generates a company with estimated revenues of around R$700 million and the transaction needs Cade’s approval. In the last 12 months, ending in August 2021, Wine holds 10.6% of the volume of imported wines; VCT is in second place, with 10.3% and Evino and Grand Cru together add up to 6.8%, according to Ideal. In fourth place is Interfood, with 5.7% and in fifth, the Pão de Açúcar group, with 4.8%.

Now, the three biggest importers hold more than 25% of the market. “The movement is towards a concentration, much greater than in previous years”, analyzes Felipe Galtaroça, CEO of Ideal. These purchases, at least for the time being, are from companies with complementary activities in the wine world. By acquiring Cantu, for example, Wine strengthened itself in the B2B area, where it did not have a relevant stake. “Traditional companies are in the sights of investors, and they don’t buy just one company,” adds Galtaroça. There are strong behind-the-scenes talks that another Brazilian family importer will be sold soon.

Evino bought 100% of Grand Cru, which includes a 77.5% stake in Aqua Capital and the 22.5% that still belonged to the two Argentine families that founded the importer: the Levys had 15% and the Shayo,7 .5%. Mariano Levy, of the second generation, continues as executive of the new company, but without equity participation, and should help in the conversation with the producers about the sale of the Grand Cru. Last week, Levy and Ari Gorenstein, co-CEO of Evino, already visited some producers in Portugal together, with proposals for new exclusive labels for the Brazilian market.

By joining the portfolios, Evino consolidates itself as the largest importer of Italian and French wines and starts to have a significant relevance on Argentinean labels.

The acquisition, says Gorenstein, will be paid for with funds from the e-commerce cash generation and with a credit line. In the wine world, e-commerce was one of the channels that grew the most with the pandemic in Brazil, with online shopping facilities. Last year, Evino had gross revenue of BRL 423 million, against BRL 259 million in 2019. Ebitda also grew, from BRL 10.3 million in 2019 to BRL 46 million in the following year. In addition to the growth in sales through digital channels, e-commerce companies were favored by the Difal effect, which is the difference between the ICMS rates between the states. With the absence of a law that regulates the charge for e-commerce, several e-commerce companies have filed for justice (and won) the right not to pay this difference. Gorenstein estimates that this helped with around R$50 million in Evino’s cash.

During negotiations, Evino even discussed with XP a fundraising plan, which is not ruled out for other acquisitions.

The idea now is to create a holding company, whose name has not yet been defined, which will manage the two companies, and the two brands will continue to exist in the market. The purchase had the help of a large international consulting company that, throughout the negotiations, pointed out how there is great complementarity between the two companies, whether in sales channels, in the wine portfolio and in the customer base. “It’s those cases where 1+1 is greater than 2,” sums up Gorenstein.

Evino is now benefiting from the Grand Cru store chain – the company currently has 110 stores throughout Brazil, between its own and franchisees, and by the end of the year there will be 127 – and from its direct channel with restaurants and hotels. The e-commerce also inherits the coveted premium wineries from the importer’s portfolio, such as Argentina’s Viña Cobos and Zuccardi, Portugal’s Niepoort, Italy’s Allegrini, among others.

Since the middle of the quarantine, Evino has also focused on expanding the line of renowned producers. “The ‘premiumization’ is one of the strategies we are working on,” says Gorenstein. On the other hand, Grand Cru will gain scale with the strength of Evino in the online world. The redesign of the two wine clubs, both Evino and Grand Cru, is also planned.