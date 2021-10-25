Ex-Corinthians and Fluminense suffer unfair entry and have momentary memory loss; see the video

In a match valid for the 11th round of the Ecuadorian Championship, Independiente del Valle won the LDU by a score of 2 to 0, but a special move that took place during the duel was what drew the most attention and left everyone in the stadium following the game quite worried.

Junior player Sornoza, former Corinthians and Fluminense, took an unfair entry from Pedro Perlaza, from LDU (who only got a yellow card), fell headfirst on the pitch and had to be taken to hospital, where he was found to have a concussion.

According to information, the Ecuadorian midfield had a momentary loss of memory, which ended up scaring everyone. However, according to the doctors who attended the athlete, this is a situation considered “normal” in this type of case, given that the impact of the fall was very strong. Even so, Sornoza will remain under observation and will need tests before returning to the pitch.

Bernardo Escansette, the player’s agent, commented on the matter, spoke of the player’s clinical situation and said that Perlaza apologized for the move: “Junior (Sornoza) remains hospitalized, under observation, is conscious, still confused, does not remember the move. The entrance he took was very harsh, disloyal. Perlaza (LDU) apologized, called after the departure and life that follows. Now it’s up to Júnior to rest so that he can come back well”, said the agent.

Watch the video of the unfair entry suffered by Sornoza: