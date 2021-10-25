Ex-Corinthians, Sornoza gets criminal entry, suffers a concussion and even has memory loss

Loaned by Corinthians to Independiente Del Valle, Sornoza suffered a concussion during the Ecuadorian Championship. The midfielder even lost his memory and is hospitalized for exams

Midfielder Junior Sornoza suffered a criminal entry into the match for Independent of the Valley Against the LDU this Saturday (23) for the Ecuadorian Championship.

In the bid, the player who is on loan by the Corinthians, hit his head on the ground and, due to the impact, suffered a brain concussion.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. Lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free!

He had to be taken to the hospital for tests and he even lost his memory. According to the athlete’s agent, Bernardo Escansette, Sornoza is conscious but still confused.

”Junior Sornoza remains hospitalized under observation. He is aware, still confused, he doesn’t remember the move, the entrance he took was very harsh, disloyal. The athlete Perlaza apologized, called after the match, but life goes on. Now it’s Junior to rest so that he can return well”, said the manager.

On the field, Del Valle won 2-0 and remained in the lead of the competition.

Sornoza joined the Ecuadorian team earlier this year and has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2022. He is a regular on the team and has been called up frequently to defend his country’s national team.