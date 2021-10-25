Ex-goalkeeper of Flamengo, Botafogo and Bangu dies at 85 years old | Sport

Grief

Published 10/24/2021 2:46 PM

Rio de Janeiro football lost an important figure from the 60s and 70s. On Sunday at the age of 85, the former goalkeeper Ubirajara Gonçalves Motta, who had important spells at Flamengo, Botafogo and Bangu, died.

The Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro laments the passing of former goalkeeper Ubirajara Motta, who made history with the shirts of Bangu, Botafogo and Flamengo. FERJ wishes friends and family strength in this moment of deep pain. Rest in peace, Ubirajara Motta. pic.twitter.com/kie0lDlmWC — FERJ (@FFERJ) October 24, 2021

Ubirajara was the goalkeeper of the last title in the Bangu Carioca Championship, in 1966. At that time, he was included in the World Cup pre-list. At the West Zone club, he played from 1959 to 1968, when he transferred to Botafogo.

At Alvinegro, he won the 1968 Brazilian and the Carioca. But his time at the club was marked by a controversial move in the 1971 final, against Fluminense. When he was about to go out to cut a cross, Ubirajara was pushed by Marco Antônio and the ball was left for Lula to score the Tricolor’s title goal.

This move was remembered for many years for the unmarked foul. Despite the controversy, Ubirajara and Marco Antônio had fun together when they talked about the move.

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo deeply regrets the passing of former goalkeeper Ubirajara Motta, Rio champion with the Manto dos Cariocas of 1972 and 1974. Rest in peace, Ubirajara. May God comfort friends and family at this time. Thanks for everything. #CRF pic.twitter.com/anZLUDcS9c — Flemish (@Flemish) October 24, 2021

The following year, Ubirajara went to Flamengo, where he won the Carioca Championship in 1972 and 1974, and retired in 1975. The former goalkeeper also organized Garrincha’s farewell, when he served as president of Fugap (Guarantee Foundation of the Professional athlete).

Ubirajara died of natural causes and will be buried this Sunday in the Jardim da Saudade cemetery, in the West Zone.