Experts warn of the risk of running out of gas; authorities deny – Economy

Consumers are already paying too much for gasoline across the country; situation can get worse (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) Consumers, who have already been paying a lot for gasoline, must prepare for an even more difficult situation. The end of the spending ceiling for the creation of Auxlio Brasil, a new social program that will replace Bolsa Famlia, with a benefit of R$ 400 promised by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) for 17 million families, caused turmoil in the financial market.

Now, with a stronger dollar due to increased investor distrust in this unstable scenario, everything indicates that November will also be one of bumps in the economy, as fuel prices, which continue to rise, gain more strength with the devaluation of the real . And, considering the recent warning from distributors about the lack of product next month, in addition to the threat of a general strike by truck drivers, as of the 1st, the tense atmosphere tends to increase.

Analysts explain that there is currently a tug of war between distributors and Petrobras over the supply and import of fuel. The situation is the result of a policy that was not well structured by the government and that lacks regulation. Due to the divestments of the state-owned company, which started to focus on the production of oil from the pre-salt, new distributors entered the market, which, however, is not being supervised as it should.

The policy of matching fuel prices with the international market, on the other hand, was poorly formulated and has no resemblance to that of large producers. After the price freeze that took place during the Dilma Rousseff government, which caused billions in losses for Petrobras, the model currently used to equalize past losses needs adjustments, says William Nozaki, technical coordinator of the Institute for Strategic Studies of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels ( Ineep).

“No major oil producing country practices an international price parity policy as Petrobras is doing today. Only countries without large reserves and dependent on imports end up having to use this mechanism, for lack of an alternative. A stabilization mechanism that dampens is needed. price volatility for consumers,” he says.

very serious situation



Distributors have already drawn attention to the risk of shortages. On the last 14th, the Association of Fuel Distributors (Brasilcom) issued an alert note, after Petrobras informed the resellers about the reduction of up to 50% in the volume requested for the quotas. According to Paulo Tavares, president of Sindicombustveis-DF, the situation is “very serious”.

Tavares explains that distributors are trying to buy fuel from Petrobras, because it is cheaper than importing. However, as the state-owned company, despite being self-sufficient in oil, cannot refine the volume necessary to supply the domestic market, distributors may run out of fuel as of November.

“Since the last increase, some 15 days ago, the state-owned company has been holding prices internally. The lag (in relation to abroad) is around R$ 0.50 for gasoline and more than R$ 0.60 for diesel . The distributors will have to import, because Petrobras is reducing the quotas, and, as the price abroad is very high, the state-owned company is transferring the nudes to the distributors,” says Tavares. “In this sense, there may be a real shortage of product, as it is much more expensive to import fuel”, he stresses.

Official negative



Asked about the risk of shortages and the critical lack of market regulation, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) avoids commenting on the matter and directs the demand to the ANP. The agency denies the risk of a lack of fuel, but also does not comment on the criticisms. “There is no indication of shortages in the domestic fuel market at this time. The ANP will adopt, if necessary, the appropriate measures to mitigate deviations and reduce risks”, informed the agency, in a note sent to Correio.

Political disputes aggravate the scenario





Disputes and political pressures are also in the midst of the crisis in the fuel market. “Domestic prices do not reflect international prices. Petrobras has difficulties in passing on the values, because the pressure from Planalto and Congress is very great. As the state-owned company tries to minimize the loss by importing less, it transfers part of the responsibility (for supply) to the distributors,” explains infrastructure specialist Cludio R. Frischtak, founding partner of Inter.B.

“On the one hand, the company is under pressure to hold prices, on the other, it has obligations to hundreds of thousands of shareholders. Unfortunately, the more the government speaks and the Congress expresses itself, the more creative ideas emerge, the uncertainty in the fiscal area grows, the real is devaluing and the fuel price gap between the domestic and international markets increases. This gap increases the pressure for Petrobras to raise prices. Everyone complains. The truck drivers, because they cannot transfer the increase to freight; the users , cargo owners, complain about the increase in production costs; distributors complain that they do not have fuel, because if they care, they will be at no loss,” explains Frischtak.

According to the expert, it is possible that, in the country, there are pockets with a shortage of fuel. “The test of nine will be in November. Unfortunately, the situation is getting worse”, he laments.

William Nozaki, technical coordinator of the Institute for the Strategic Studies of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Ineep), also does not rule out the risk of shortages. In addition to the policy of parity in import prices, he attributes the problem of entry of several operators into the production chain, due to the “wrong” policy, in his opinion, of disinvestment by Petrobras. “The combination of high volatility in fuel prices, on the one hand, and the arrival of several operators in the market has produced permanent instability”, he warns.

Limit







A survey by the Institute for Strategic Studies of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels shows that fuel imports are growing, in large part, due to the sale of Petrobras assets, which has been reducing the company’s oil refining capacity, which was previously 95%. “The state-owned company works, on average, with 74% of its refining capacity. This scenario created a limit, marked by the entry of multiple operators and sales”, highlights Nozaki, “The ANP did not face the challenges of this new scenario with less Petrobras and more foreign companies and regulation is lacking,” he points out.

When contacted, Petrobras informed, through a note, that “it is fully complying with contractual commitments with its customers for the supply of diesel and gasoline” and alleges that there was an unexpected increase in demand. “The extra orders requested for November came 20% above its supply capacity, in the case of diesel, and 10% above in relation to gasoline, configuring an atypical demand, both in terms of volume and in terms of delivery time. Furthermore, from the market’s point of view, there was no fact that would justify this increase in demand,” says the statement.

According to the state-owned company, there are dozens of companies registered with the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) suitable for importing fuel. “Therefore, this additional demand can be absorbed by other agents in the Brazilian market,” he adds. The company guarantees that it continues operating “with high utilization of its refineries”, having reached 90% of its processing capacity in October, “well above the average of the last quarters”.

ICMS smoke screen







Although analysts point to the political crisis as one of the main factors responsible for the rise in fuel prices, analysts point out that the government is trying to create a smokescreen by blaming the states and the Tax on Circulation on Goods and Services (ICMS). No wonder, criticism of the bill that changes the ICMS charge is growing and analysts recognize that the savings for the consumer will be too small for such a drastic change for the states.

According to a survey by the Brazilian Federation of Tax Associations for State Taxes (Febrafite), federative entities should lose almost R$ 32 billion in tax revenue if the proposal, which has already passed through the Chamber of Deputies, is also approved by the Senate.

One of the authors of the Febrafite survey, economist and specialist in public accounts Murilo Ferreira Viana, points out that some states “may even go broke and have their finances destroyed, because the ICMS on fuels has a great weight in the tax collection, in in some cases, above 30%”.

According to the analyst’s estimates, the proposal will result in an average reduction in the price of fuels of R$ 0.46 for regular gasoline, R$ 0.17 for diesel and R$ 0.42 for ethanol . “These values ​​do not consider the recent increase of Petrobras”, he warns.

William Nozaki, technical coordinator of the Institute for the Strategic Studies of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Ineep), has no doubts that changing the ICMS calculation formula will not help reduce fuel prices. For him, the biggest villain is Petrobras’ import parity policy.

“It’s not the ICMS that has been the main responsible for the rise in prices,” Nozaki emphasizes. According to the expert’s calculations, from January 2019 to August 2021, diesel accumulated an increase of 24%. In the same period, gasoline rose 46%, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), cooking gas, 85%. “None of these increases is explained by the ICMS. This tax has not risen in that proportion in any Brazilian state. of attributing the responsibility for the discharge of fuels to ICMS is a way for the government to remove the responsibility and transfer it to the federative entities”, he emphasizes.