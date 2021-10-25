Facebook excludes live in which Bolsonaro associates AIDS with vaccine for covid

Facebook took down the live of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) last Thursday (21). During the transmission, Bolsonaro falsely linked the covid-19 vaccine to AIDS.

In a statement, the company says the platform’s policies “do not allow for claims that covid-19 vaccines kill or can cause serious harm to people.”

The broadcast was also no longer available on Instagram, the network that belongs to the Facebook group.

A video in which the president promotes agglomeration was also deleted in March 2020, but this is the first time the weekly live has been taken off the air by the company.

Last Thursday, the president read during the broadcast a supposed news, which says that people in the UK who were vaccinated with the two doses of vaccine against covid-19 were getting AIDS. “I recommend that you read the article. “I’m not going to read it here because I might have problems with my live,” he said.

The claim had already been refuted by the WHO (World Health Organization), which reinforced the need for HIV carriers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Entities such as the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology) and Unaids, the United Nations program to combat AIDS, condemned the speech. “There is no known relationship between any Covid-19 vaccine and the development of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome,” SBI said in a statement.

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) sent a request for Covid’s CPI to inform Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) about the speech, to assess the president’s “potentially criminal conduct”. Moraes is responsible for the fake news survey.