Facebook excludes live where Bolsonaro falsely links AIDS vaccine

Facebook deleted this Sunday night (24/10) the last weekly live of President Jair Bolsonaro, broadcast on Thursday. The video was also deleted from Instagram, which belongs to the company.

In a statement, Facebook stated that the platform’s policies “do not allow claims that covid-19 vaccines kill or can cause serious harm to people.”

The reason for the exclusion was statements by Bolsonaro that falsely associated the covid-19 vaccines with the risk of developing AIDS.

This was the first time Facebook has excluded a weekly Bolsonaro live.

Until last weekend, the company had just deleted, in March 2020, a video in which Bolsonaro appeared falsely claiming that chloroquine was a “cure” against covid-19. YouTube and Twitter have also deleted throughout the pandemic videos in which the president appeared making false statements.

However, last Thursday’s live was still on YouTube this Monday morning.

lie about aids

In last Thursday’s video, Bolsonaro read a text stating that those vaccinated with the two doses against covid-19 would be developing the “acquired immunodeficiency syndrome” – the official name of AIDS – “faster than expected” and that such a conclusion was supposedly supported by “official UK government reports”.

However, there are no UK government studies that mention such a risk. Medical entities and scientists immediately denied the president on social media.

The fake news cited by Bolsonaro was originally published by the websites Stylo Urbano and Coletividade Evolutiva, the latter an anti-vaccination site that has already broadcast fake news throughout the pandemic. The two sites were based on a page in English known for spreading conspiracy theories.

The website Aos Fatos pointed out that the texts published by Stylo Urbano and Coletividade Evolutiva fraudulently inserted a table that did not exist in official documents of the health authorities in the United Kingdom.

Bolsonaro seems to have realized on the live about the potential for sanctions of social media and limited himself to reading only the title and recommending viewers to try to read the material. “I won’t read it because I might have problems with my live.”

It is not the first time that Bolsonaro mentions non-existent studies to support his denial agenda. In February, he mentioned a “study by a German university” to claim that wearing masks is “harmful to children.” However, as DW Brazil revealed, the “study” was nothing more than a highly distorted online poll. Likewise, the news had been released initially by denial activists before reaching the president.

Bolsonaro has been making statements against vaccines since last year. In one of the most notorious cases, he publicly commemorated a temporary suspension of tests on Coronavac’s effectiveness. He also continues to refuse to take any vaccine against covid-19. He is the only leader of a G20 country that has not yet done so.

Repudiation

The Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI) was one of the groups that denied Bolsonaro’s statement that he associated vaccines with AIDS. In a statement, the entity rejected “any false news that circulates and makes mention of this non-existent association”. The note was endorsed by the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB).

On Twitter, epidemiologist Denise Garrett, from the Sabin Vaccine Institute (USA), reiterated that none of the covid-19 vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) cause HIV. She also called Bolsonaro “unscrupulous”, “liar” and “criminal”.

Microbiologist Natalia Pasternak also used Twitter to claim that no vaccine causes people to develop AIDS.

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) asked the CPI of the Pandemic to send the Supreme Court (STF) a request with a compilation of the lies disclosed by Bolsonaro in the weekly live. The senator wants the document to be attached to the fake news inquiry that is going through the court.

The Rapporteur of the CPI of the Pandemic, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), stated that Bolsonaro does “State terrorism”. “This is not just fake news, it’s more than just a lie – this is state terrorism. Justice needs to curb this madness,” wrote the senator on Twitter.

Last week, the Pandemic CPI report charged Bolsonaro with nine crimes, including that of “inciting crime” for systematically spreading false news and inciting disrespect for measures against the pandemic. The report also pointed out that Bolsonaro runs a fake news network with the participation of his children and pocket bloggers.

