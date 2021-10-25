“Facebook Papers” may be the biggest crisis in the company’s history; understand

O Facebook has faced whistleblowers, public relations issues, and US Congressional inquiries. U.S in the last years. But now he faces a combination of all three at once, in what may be the most intense and far-reaching crisis in the company’s 17-year history.

On Friday (22), a consortium of 17 US news organizations began publishing a series of stories – collectively called “The Facebook Papers” – based on hundreds of internal company documents that were included in releases made. to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and provided to Congress in a written form by the plaintiff’s legal advisor who worked on Facebook, Frances Haugen.

The consortium, which includes the CNN, reviewed the edited versions received by Congress.

The coverage of CNN includes stories about how coordinated Facebook groups sow discord and violence, including in invasion of the Capitol on January 6th, as well as the company’s challenges to moderate content in some non-English speaking countries, and how human traffickers have used their platforms to exploit people.

The reports of CNN, and the other vehicles that are part of the consortium, follow a month of intense inspection of the company.

O Wall Street Journal previously published a series of stories based on tens of thousands of pages of internal Facebook documents leaked by Haugen. The consortium’s work is based on many of the same documents.

The publication of the files by the Journal, which raised concerns about the Instagram’s impact on teenagers, among other issues, led to a Senate subcommittee hearing with Facebook’s director of global security Antigone Davis.

Haugen herself then testified before the Senate subcommittee, during which she said she believed that “Facebook’s products harm children, fuel division and undermine our democracy.”

There is currently no end in sight for Facebook’s problems. Subcommittee members asked the president of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, testify. And on Friday, another former Facebook employee anonymously filed a complaint against the company with the SEC, with allegations similar to Haugen’s.

Facebook has dealt with scandals about its approach to data privacy, content moderation and competitors before.

But the vast array of documents, and the many stories that are sure to come from them, touch on concerns and issues seemingly in every part of their business: their approach to fighting hate speech and misinformation, managing their international growth, protecting users younger people on its platform and even its ability to accurately measure the size of its large audience.

All of this raises an uncomfortable question for the company: is Facebook really capable of managing the potential for real-world damage from its incredibly large platforms, or has the social networking giant become too big not to fail?

Facebook tries to turn the page

Facebook, for its part, has repeatedly tried to discredit Haugen, and has said that his testimony and reports on the documents mischaracterize his actions and efforts.

“At the heart of these stories is a premise that is false,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

“Yes, we are a business and we make a profit, but the idea that we do it at the expense of people’s safety or well-being does not understand where our own business interests lie.”

In a Twitter post last week, the company’s vice president of communications, John Pinette, called the “Facebook Papers” a “curated selection of millions of documents on Facebook” that “can’t possibly be used for draw fair conclusions about us”.

But even that answer is revealing – if Facebook has more documents that would tell a fuller story, why not share them? During his Senate testimony, Davis said that Facebook is “looking for ways to launch more polls.”

Instead, Facebook is now planning to rebrand its brand with a new name earlier this week as the wave of critical coverage continues. The company previously declined to comment on this report.

The change appears to be a clear attempt to turn the page, but a fresh coat of paint won’t solve the underlying issues described in the documents – only Facebook, or whatever it’s soon called, can do that.

Take the example of a report published by the Journal on Sept. 16 that highlighted an internal Facebook poll of a violent drug cartel Mexican, known as Cartél Jalisco Nueva Generación. The cartel is reported to be using the platform to post violent content and recruit new members using the acronym “CJNG”, although it has been internally designated as one of the “Dangerous Individuals and Organizations” whose content should be removed.

Facebook told the Journal at the time that it was investing in artificial intelligence to bolster its application against these groups.

Despite the Journal’s report last month, the CNN last week it identified disturbing content linked to the group on Instagram, including gun photos and photo and video posts in which people appear to have been shot or beheaded.

After the CNN asked Facebook about the posts, a spokesperson confirmed that several flagged videos were removed for violating company policies, and at least one post had a warning added.

Haugen suggested that Facebook’s failure to fix these problems is due in part to its prioritization of profit over social good and, in some cases, the company’s inability to put out its many fires at once.

“Facebook has an extremely sparse staff … and that’s because there are a lot of technologists who look at what Facebook has done and its reluctance to accept responsibility, and people are just not willing to work there,” Haugen said at a briefing with Facebook “Facebook Papers” consortium last week.

“So they have to make very, very, very intentional choices about what can and can’t be done.”

Facebook has invested a total of $13 billion since 2016 to improve the security of its platforms, according to the company’s spokesperson. By comparison, the company’s annual revenue exceeded $85 billion last year and its profit reached $29 billion.

The spokesperson also said that Facebook has “40,000 people working on the security and protection of our platform, including 15,000 people who review content in 70+ languages ​​working in 20+ locations around the world to support our community.”

“We’ve also taken down more than 150 networks that have sought to manipulate public debate since 2017, and they’ve originated in more than 50 countries, with the majority coming from or focused outside the United States,” the spokesperson said.

“Our track record shows that we crack down on abuses outside the United States with the same intensity that we do in the United States.”

Still, the documents suggest that the company has a lot more work to do to eliminate all the many damages described in the documents and to address the unintended consequences of Facebook’s unprecedented reach and integration into our daily lives.

an uncertain future

In the meantime, the company appears to be rapidly losing trust – not just among some of its users and regulators, but also internally.

Several of the internal documents point to concerns among Facebook employees about the company’s actions, including a December 2020 post on Facebook’s internal website about a friction in the company’s integrity team that an employee remarks in a comment: “Our recent Pulse results show that trust in leadership has declined across the company.”

Pulse surveys, or Pulse in English, are often used by companies to gauge employee opinion on certain topics.

The internal post came after Facebook’s Civic Integrity team was disbanded after the presidential election and its team was assigned other roles within the company, a move Haugen criticized but Facebook’s Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen , said to have been made “for the incredible pioneer work [da equipe] for the elections can be applied even more … its work continues today”.

And on Thursday, Facebook’s independent supervisory board accused the company of not being “completely open” about the details of its Cross-Check program, which allegedly protected millions of VIP users from normal content moderation rules. of the social media platform.

A Facebook spokesperson said in a statement that the company had “asked the board for information about our Cross-Check system, and we will strive to be clearer in our explanations to them going forward.”

The good news for Facebook: Haugen and the team that supports her are not aiming to close down or spin off the company.

During her Senate testimony, Haugen repeatedly told lawmakers she was there because she believes in Facebook’s potential for good, if the company is able to solve its serious problems.

Haugen even said he would work for Facebook again if given the chance. She suggested that Congress give the company a chance to “declare moral bankruptcy, and then we can figure out how to fix these things together.”

“The most interesting thing I found from reading these documents is how extraordinary the company is,” said Lawrence Lessig, a professor at Harvard Law School and strategic legal adviser from Haugen, to CNN. “It is filled with thousands of Frances Haugens … who are just trying to do their job. They are trying to make Facebook safe and useful and the best communication platform possible.”

What remains to be seen is how much Facebook will change in response to revelations from current and future whistleblowers, especially if its ad-powered business continues to run unhindered, as it has done so far.

Will it agree with the kind of transparency and cooperation that Haugen, regulators and others have called for? Or will it simply continue business as usual under a new name?

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English).